I believe that every right implies a responsibility; every opportunity, an obligation; every possession, a duty. — John D. Rockefeller Jr.

Complain to one who can help you. — Yugoslav Proverb

Gems are polished by rubbing, just as men are made brilliant by trials.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with you feeling rather put upon; the beginning of February could prove to be a challenging time, as a stubborn friend, most likely an earth sign, makes too many demands on your time. If you talk through your concerns with this person you’ll find that they’re feeling insecure. Throughout the spring you’ll need to remember to open up a little more. Romance looks set to take off around June; whether you meet someone at one of the many summer parties, or whether you meet them somewhere less obviously romantic it’s likely to be a passionate fling! Work or school will absorb your energies after September; by the beginning of November there will be some fabulous opportunities, but only after an awful lot of effort, which will require some grim determination!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The new moon is likely to exert quite an influence when it comes to incoming news. The long-term effects of this are likely to be ultimately positive. However, initially this may be disruptive. Keep your cool when it comes to a possibly unexpected change on the work front! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 17, 28, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Fresh planetary accents could impact on a personal matter, but in a rather gradual way. Notions of a vague development may require more time before it can evolve into anything positive, so keep your reactions under wraps for now, especially if this is related to a recent or past matter! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 29, 32, 35, 40

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The new moon could encourage positive changes. However, since this is more a day of thought, rather than action, don’t expect to see dramatic and visible results for a while. If there’s a stalemate to resolve, then you may need to be prepared to make an either/or choice, sooner or later! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 23, 25, 36, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Low-level disruptions may test your patience, thanks to planetary shifts, but the overall cosmic trajectory should be a positive one. As with others, there may be a choice or dilemma to resolve. It may be a question of separating two distinct areas of your life, and then keeping them that way! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 24, 30, 37, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s a great deal of depth to the current planetary line up. Channel your fiery energy constructively to get the most from what will be a fairly forceful vibe. It’s certainly a good day to revisit a particularly difficult for demanding matter, especially if you’re hoping to change something for the better! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 20, 29, 33, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Slightly imbalanced planetary accents may have you wasting time on material and practical matters on a day primed for improvements on the personal, emotional and even romantic fronts. It’s perhaps not a wise idea to over invest in one specific area at the expense of all else! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 23, 30, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Although the overriding vibe may feel highly supportive, the chilly new moon may dictate your reactions when it comes to personal matters and developments. It’s not a day to give in to a pessimistic undercurrent. It’s more a day to stay focused on the things that could go right! Today’s Numbers: 4, 8, 13, 22, 38, 40

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A subtly dual vibe is likely to pull you in two directions. Although the atmosphere is likely to feel like a sparkly one, it’s possible that you’ll need to take a specific decision slowly and carefully. This could be connected to a feeling over a routine matter. Inner doubt could be the main culprit for the slight block! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 23, 27, 36, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Planetary accents may radiate a rather contradictory vibe and could impose a slight dilemma, especially when it comes to material and practical matters. There may be an inner clash between a sensible strategy and a more impetuous way forward. Playing it safe is perhaps the best way to go! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 21, 30, 33, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Recently good ideas may well begin to reveal minor glitches and obstacles upon closer inspection. The prevailing vibe isn’t critical, as such; it’s perhaps more insightful. Try to keep any difficult decisions at bay for now and don’t be tempted to brush one piece of inconvenient news aside! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 24, 32, 38, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A slightly discordant vibe may create a slight U-turn in attitude or a reversal of a very recent decision. Alternatively: something that appeared to be a certainty in the first instance may turn out to be a little unreliable. Bear in mind too that answers to difficult questions might not be what you want to hear! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 21, 30, 39, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day to expect the unexpected, thanks to fresh planetary accents. There’s a possible little twist to appreciate, in that one minor complication could appear to be down to poor luck, but in actual fact, this could turn out to be a lucky break. As with several other signs, don’t be too quick to dismiss something! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 27, 36, 45

Famous people born on your birthday include: Mary Tyler Moore, Ted Danson, Paula Poundstone, Jon Voight, Jude Law, Bryan “Dexter” Holland, Marianne Faithfull

