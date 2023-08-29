Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 29 August 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The deeper that sorrow carves into your being, the more joy you can contain. — Kahlil Gibran

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If you scatter thorns, don’t go barefoot. — Italian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Enough shovels of earth: a mountain. Enough pails of water: a river.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Unfortunately, it’s a day where romance could go a little off-beam, thanks to a Mars/ Saturn mix, which may well generate a chillier front. You may even find that you need to make amends for an unintended thoughtless exchange. The root cause of this could be down to a moment of doubt on your part. Think before you speak! Today’s Numbers: 4, 6, 13, 20, 37, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where the general vibe will be a little more muddled and fairly uncooperative and you may find that others may tend to rely on you more than usual. Don’t let this go to your head, since there’s a chance you could find that you’re dealing with a particularly tricky either/or choice! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 30, 42, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 If yesterday felt a little restricted then today may bring a more flexible vibe, although there may be a subtle downside, particularly in the workplace. Don’t rely solely on overly unique methods and approaches, especially if you’re not entirely sure what the result will be! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 17, 22, 38, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There is much to be gained from a career-based situation if you can manage to shake off a minor feeling of restriction or limitation. It’s possible that one specific issue or problem will take up all your focus; if so, shelve it for now and concentrate on securing more immediate results! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 13, 28, 31, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day to establish a few firm boundaries and rules in order to make the most of the marginally superficial vibe. It may be best not to settle for a go-with-the-flow approach and you might need to err on the side of caution when it comes to guarantees and promises! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 20, 29, 38, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Be careful what you agree to. There’s a dual vibe that could give way to a few minor misunderstandings. It’s possibly a day where communications – whether verbal or written, could be a little vague. It may be best to bring more clarity to these exchanges – even the informal ones! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 20, 29, 38, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There’s a tendency towards overindulgence on a couple of fronts. This isn’t just about your cash flow, although you may need to watch out for overspending. This will be more about a marginal imbalance between what you want and what is feasible, especially during the working day! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 26, 34, 37, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A slightly unsupportive vibe should not be allowed to influence the entire day. If you feel that there’s a general lack of cooperation, then maybe it’ll be in your interests to identify the reason for this, since it could be down to a simple miscommunication. It’s certainly a day to listen! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 12, 20, 29, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There may be a slightly materialistic vibe governing the day. As such, if you require assistance with a specific task later in the day, then the response may well depend entirely on whether you’ve assisted others and to what extent. Bear in mind that this could lead to minor tensions! Today’s Numbers: 3, 6, 18, 21, 38, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day where you may be inclined to pay a little too much attention to what’s beneath the surface. Since you can’t really reverse or undo this temporary trend, then put it to good use, especially during the daytime, where: problem-spotting may be your hidden strength! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 25, 32, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 While the day is primed to be a fairly calm one, a minor clash could revolve around a difference of opinion or two different courses of action. The root cause may be a slight failure to accommodate other people’s views. It’s certainly not a good idea to ruffle feathers! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 21, 30, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A rather erratic pace may descend and it may be hard to work out when to speed up and when to slow down, especially on the work front. It’s a day to be understanding and a little tolerant of others since most signs will be more inclined to make mistakes and misjudge moments too! Today’s Numbers: 1, 19, 22, 37, 42, 49

