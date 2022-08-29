These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 29 August 2022.

The deeper that sorrow carves into your being, the more joy you can contain. — Kahlil Gibran

When in doubt, Gallop! — Proverb of the French Foreign Legion

Enough shovels of earth: a mountain. Enough pails of water: a river.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s the sort of day where whatever may seem to drop in your lap will still require a certain amount of caution. Support and communications will be working in your favor. However, do pay attention to the smaller details: do make sure that your facts, figures and numbers add up the way they should! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 25, 32, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There is a more cooperative vibe at work. You may even learn something of interest on the career/work front. However, it’s a day where you should only commit to new endeavors if you know you’ll definitely have the resources to hand. Don’t be tempted by a scheme or plan that hasn’t been fully developed! Today’s Numbers: 4, 18, 25, 27, 36, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You should be feeling more fired up, and you’ll also feel more energized. In addition, the general vibes are likely to extend and develop yesterday’s thoughts and ideas into something that can be applied more widely. All that said; there is a slight tendency to act or react on impulse! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 29, 34, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where your cautious ways are likely to act like a defensive shield against the more unpredictable vibe at large. It’s not a bad strategy, since you’re likely to give certain suggestions or proposals a great deal of thought. However, it may not be a good idea to try and curb other people’s zeal! Today’s Numbers: 8, 12, 24, 26, 33, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Dazzling lunar aspects are likely to reverse yesterday’s rather insular vibe and improve your social zone. You may well be inclined to operate at a slower pace when it comes to work. Perhaps you’ve already done more than your fair share, but it’s a day to consider a minor act of good will! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 29, 33, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The zany vibe may not sit well with you. A marginally more impulsive approach will certainly make short work of the duller tasks, while a little spontaneity on your part might pave the way to a couple of one-off opportunities. However, the potential outcome might not be worth the stress of taking a minor risk! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 28, 31, 37, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Romance will be well-aspected, but it will be up to you to make the most of the positive vibe. Those of you who are attached should organize a hot date to surprise their partners. Singles should avoid thinking about the past or looking backwards. Accept an invitation out! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 26, 30, 42, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It could seem as though communications are paving the way for some minor problems, which in turn could test your patience. However, there could be a genuinely positive angle to these small blunders and glitches. You may need to find a way to get around a moment of carelessness, though! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 21, 30, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The improving vibe will materialize with a slight catch: that is – you may miss some advantageous news. Do pay attention to what is being said: incoming information may be verbal and therefore not recorded. If you do miss something, you may get another chance in a few days time! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 19, 27, 34, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Yesterday’s demanding vibe should start to disperse. There’s a fairly spontaneous vibe about the day, but like others you’ll need to be proactive in order to access it. What you may also need to watch out for is dwindling will-power when it comes to financial transactions! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 28, 31, 43, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Today should be an improvement on yesterday. If you have been feeling a little constrained by rules, then you should see certain restriction ease. It’s a day where something good could emerge out of nowhere. There’s a possible green light. Incoming news might feature too! Today’s Numbers: 4, 7, 17, 26, 32, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 As with many other signs there’s a lot to be said for being cautiously adaptable. It’s a day that could potentially be a very constructive one, if you don’t waste the opportunities. Looking backwards instead of forwards may not help one specific matter. Don’t confuse two separate issues either! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 20, 29, 34, 49

