These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 28 September 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

True friendship is never serene — Marie de Rabutin-Chantal

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Don’t speak unless you can improve on the silence. — Spanish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

It is always easier for one man to solve another man’s problem.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day where you might be wise to keep your options as open as possible. At some point you may need to put one thing on hold in order to address something else. However, a single- minded approach on a matter could lead you onto the wrong track. Leave yourself some room for maneuver! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 22, 27, 35, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A late-appearing Venus/moon aspect suggests that your best strategy will be to take a step back and let others have their say, since a slight tendency to take over will only get stronger. In addition, you don’t always need to check every detail. Sometimes a little flexibility can make life easier! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 26, 32, 38, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There’s a slightly dithery vibe at large. However, this is likely to prevent you from opting for more sensible routes of action. If a potential risk may well impact on your reputation on the work/career front, then do think twice. It’s a day where it may be difficult to recover lost ground! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 21, 30, 35, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It is possible that there’ll be a minor revelation of some sort, most likely connected to recent information. The planets suggest that this will revolve around a practical/material concern. There may be long overdue closure and a sense of relief, too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 36, 42, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Stable influences bring balance. You’ll have enough drive, but without any off-putting pushiness. You’ll have an eye for finer points, but you’re not likely to find yourself lost in detail. It’s certainly a day to tackle anything that has been niggling away at the back of your mind! Today’s Numbers: 5, 16, 21, 25, 32, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 An air of gentle optimism is likely to develop with regard to an ongoing matter, possibly connected to the very recent past. Take your time with this. By the same token, it might be best not to get too embroiled in what could be an either/or situation. Again, hold off and see what others say! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 26, 34, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A moon/Mercury aspect is likely to zone in on a specific matter that maybe has been troubling you. That said; this planetary emphasis may not provide any answers or even guidelines just yet. In fact, with regard to the specific issue – things may become even more complicated! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 26, 35, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A softer mood will focus on romantic matters and encourage a common sense approach, which will help reverse and soften any unfeasibly high expectations. However, don’t let this mood govern every decision, especially not material matters. Just use it to correct emotional misunderstandings! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 19, 27, 32, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Thanks to mixed influences you may well be inclined to avoid or side-step a dilemma or decision. Perhaps you are right to do so, given that it’s not the best day for the sort of choices that need a certain amount of confidence or conviction, but don’t postpone this matter indefinitely! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 31, 35, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Romance might need a delicate or subtle approach; the planets suggest that you’ll be inclined to keep your distance, but there is no point in trying to hold off change indefinitely. That said: the evening’s influences will bring a little useful guidance on the matter! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 26, 35, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 An outspoken person could cause a few minor tensions. It’s possible that person will speak a previously unspoken or unacknowledged truth, although you may not be quite ready to process this. The late evening will see friendlier and more communicative influences move in, which will help! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 17, 24, 39, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a good day if you stay focused. There’s a probable increase in staying power and you can use this to implement certain beneficial changes that you would like to see, especially when it comes to your day-to-day routine, even if the timing is a little off right now! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 20, 27, 33, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Gwyneth Paltrow, John Sayles, Janeane Garofalo, Mira Sorvino, Brigitte Bardot, Skye Bartusiak, Hilary Duff, Skye McCole Bartusiak

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.