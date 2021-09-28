These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

True friendship is never serene — Marie de Rabutin-Chantal

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Eating while seated makes one of large size; eating while standing makes one strong. — Hindu Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

It is always easier for one man to solve another man’s problem.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a need for some tact and diplomacy, thanks to the Pluto influence. You might find that a family member is being difficult, but they just want the best for you. In December the mood will lighten considerably, as there could be the chance to take up a last- minute offer of a trip or vacation away, but you’ll need to act quickly. In March you’ll need to get your priorities straight, and in June you might be required to make a tricky choice between doing what you want, and doing what you feel you should do! A spring romance could provide some wonderful bitter-sweet moments, while August will provide the moment for singles to meet someone new!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A subtly supportive vibe will provide enough confidence to take a few corrective steps, and at the same time it will have the capacity to resolve something quickly and without fuss. On a separate note, there could be a surprising admission when it comes to an emotional matter! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 27, 33, 38, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Thanks to a corrective vibe, an ability to pick up on subtle and/or hidden meanings could be quite an asset, particularly when it comes to a lingering or ongoing obstruction. That said; get too embroiled in the details. Help from unexpected quarters or a chance comment is likely to make all the difference! Today’s Numbers: 9, 11, 20, 26, 35, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 While the overall vibe will be more constructive, there is a slight tendency to take the easiest route with regard to existing arrangements and negotiations. A superficial undercurrent could undermine something potentially good. Bear in mind too that something you hear may not be entirely accurate! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 18, 27, 32, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A lift, a boost or even an encouraging sign with regard to an emotional or romantic matter is possible, thanks to a subtly enlightening vibe. In addition, there’s a good chance that a possibly stagnant or dormant matter will begin to come to life again, although it still may need more time! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 24, 33, 36, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A rather single-minded vibe is likely to take over and you may get very set ideas, especially when it comes to routine projects and processes in the workplace. It’s certainly a good day for embarking on new projects, but do make sure that you can finish whatever you start! Today’s Numbers: 1, 17, 25, 29, 30, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A subtly supportive vibe indicates that you’ll be able to put a burst of energy to good use, as long as you use it sensibly. You’re likely to become quite sensitive to problem-solving and offering guidance. On top of this there may be a slight boost when it comes to a personal matter! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 23, 35, 38, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a good day if you can strike the right balance within the context of a pushy vibe. A corrective course of action is likely to refocus on an ongoing issue, possibly related to a personal one. As an aside; an emerging development may seem to spring out of nowhere, but avoid impulse reactions! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 18, 21, 30, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It may not be the easiest day, but you’re likely to recognize the advantages of the subtle planetary shift. In addition; there’s a possibility of a couple of unexpected developments when it comes to new contacts. All that said; an unexpected and less than constructive focus on a past matter may need to be swept aside! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 27, 33, 39, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Today should prove to offer a constructive way forward on the material/practical front, but you may need to take a backward step, since a previous tendency to rush decisions may need to be recognized. As an aside; incoming advice, especially informal advice, may be well intentioned but not very reliable! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 26, 33, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 An objective vibe could temporarily cool your response to an ongoing development. If you are feeling less committed a particular cause, then perhaps all you need is a rethink. It’s certainly not a day to abandon something for no good reason. As an aside; there may well be a minor development that takes you by surprise! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 23, 29, 32, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Fresh planetary accents may well introduce a sense of pressure, but this could have an illuminating and useful effect. There could be a moment of clarity when it comes to a recent matter. Alternatively, a fretful undercurrent could kick start a constructive process of repairs! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 39, 41, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 As with most other signs, you may benefit from the day’s useful vibe. However, it may take a while for you to recognize the positives. A minor setback can be overcome quite easily. Someone’s retraction or change of heart shouldn’t be the only thing on which you focus! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 23, 28, 34, 46

DEAR HOROSCOPE:

