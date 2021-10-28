These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

No dream comes true until you wake up and go to work. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

When a blind man carries a lame man, both go forward. — Swedish proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Have one’s ears pierced only before the wedding ceremony starts.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with an unusual surge of fire energy, which will put you in a very sociable mood indeed. New friends are likely to arrive on the scene, but you’ll be inclined to view the world through rose colored glasses; heed any reservations a trusted friend has about someone new. Towards the middle of the year there are some excellent opportunities for material successes. However, the planets indicate that to really capitalize on this period you will need to be willing to take risks that you might not usually consider. There are indications that you may have some emotional tensions to resolve in an important relationship towards the end of the year. If you handle things carefully this could prove to be a helpful development in the long term.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You might find that you are a little unreceptive to the day’s demands and requirements, especially in emotional and romantic matters. Broadly speaking, the more inclusive your plans, the less likely something will go wrong. Don’t try to over-extend yourself in order to impress someone! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 21, 30, 37, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Although the overriding vibe will appear to advocate direct measures, it may not be as simple as sticking to one specific approach. This may well apply to personal matters, work ones and romance. By the same token, a gentle reminder or prompt is likely to get you much further than overt criticism! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 15, 24, 36, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Thanks to a subtly controlling vibe, communications in romance may well be prone to minor restrictions and misunderstandings. While it may seem easier to react quite assertively, you may get much further by adjusting your method according to the specific situation in hand! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 28, 32, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 While the overriding vibe may be a little prickly, romantic matters are likely to benefit from this, with the right mindset. Clearing the air may well bring a hidden advantage, if you go the right way about it. It’s also possible that you’ll see someone in a new light as a result of this! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 24, 29, 33, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The rather pushy vibe suggests that it may be harder than usual to stay objective. Separate developments may overlap and become tangled. Romance may well be the culprit for some muddled feelings. Additionally; you may need to ensure that a marginally competitive edge doesn’t seep in to impact on emotional matters! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 10, 23, 38, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s likely to be a slightly unpredictable day. A moment of coincidence or moment of odd timing and unexpected luck may actually give way to a positive development. In addition; don’t necessarily discount a possibly awkward exchange on the romance front: give something a chance to prove its worth! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 17, 24, 36, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Thanks to the highly charged vibe, there’s a distinct tendency to attribute more importance to one matter than it really deserves. An ability to let go will be a major strength, particularly when it comes to romance. As an aside; beware incomplete or even false news, since a careless attitude could backfire! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 14, 22, 28, 37

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day to look on the bright side. Being just a little more outgoing could yield positive results on the personal front, but don’t discount the possibility of gentle, and potentially muddled romantic developments. As an aside; going back over old ground may not pan out the way you expect! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 26, 32, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Ongoing matters and obligations may start to play on your mind, thanks to a highly intense vibe. It’s possible that an unfulfilled promise will be the root-cause of your unease. It’s perhaps a day to give someone the benefit of the doubt. As an aside; deal with minor problems earlier rather than later! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 24, 32, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A rather contradictory vibe suggests that you could waste time pursuing one specific matter. When it comes to a possibly convoluted either/or choice, erring on the side of caution may be best for now. On the romantic front, the mood may feel a little too unpredictable, but give something a little more time! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 19, 26, 34, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The charged Venus/Pluto mix may encourage you to go out on a limb. However; since your expectations may chop and change, mixed signals are highly likely on several fronts, including romance. As an aside; it is very possible that someone close makes a very good observation! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 27, 32, 36, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s likely to be a contradictory day with an unpredictable vibe. The more practical and material side of life may seem a little frustrating. Proceed with caution when it comes to formal agreements. However; don’t assume that everything has to flow perfectly: romance may be baffling but surprising! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 24, 36, 40, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Bill Gates, Julia Roberts, Annie Potts, Michael Crichton, Cleo Laine, Joaquin Phoenix, Dr. Jonas Salk, Dennis Franz, Jami Gertz

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Gal Gadot’s performance as Wonder Woman was very well received by audiences and she will be reviving this role very soon. The planets tell us that Gal will be the strongest character on the screen in the new Justice League movie!

