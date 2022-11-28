Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 28 November 2022.

Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless. — Mother Teresa

Those who lose dreaming are lost. — Australian Aboriginal Proverb

Large demands on oneself and little demands on others keep resentment at bay.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s an odd sort of day. You might feel slightly boxed in, but you can’t quite work out why. There may be a minor issue with boss-figures. Perhaps something very trivial will get under your skin and rankle for the rest of the day. The trick is to not attach any importance to the trivial event! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 31, 38, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 What you hear may or may not have an element of truth about it. That’s probably the conundrum that you will face and you could end up going round in circles. Ask yourself if it important or necessary to pinpoint the truth. If the answer is no, then leave it for another time! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 14, 22, 37, 44

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a day that requires restraint and moderation on several fronts, thanks to misguiding influences. Your heart is certainly in the right place, but your judgment may well be a little less reliable. Don’t overspend; don’t reveal secrets; don’t break confidences, and stick to your promises! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 18, 21, 30, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You may well experience one or two moments of exasperation before lunch. This is perhaps because while you’ll be firmly on track and as disciplined as ever, others may appear to be either slightly irresponsible or immature in attitude and approach. It’s a day to cut others a little slack! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 22, 25, 36, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s a slight sense of a let-down in today’s lunar influences. It doesn’t seem to be a major disappointment, but it may irk you nonetheless. It’s possible that someone will fail to deliver on an agreement or promise. This could actually be a classic misunderstanding, so don’t react too strongly! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 35, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You’re likely to be focused and attentive in emotional matters, but less so when it comes to financial matters, where you may find that you’re a little indecisive and perhaps less comfortable about making swift decisions. Your best strategy is not to opt for the easiest route! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 25, 28, 32, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 This is going to be a pretty busy day: any spare time is likely to be in short supply from the start. Minor but time-consuming problems may hold you back from getting past the starting post. It is not a good day to browse the stores; take long lunch breaks, or spend hours chatting on the phone! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 29, 34, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Numerous demands on your time will seem to be never-ending, and you might need to establish a cut-off point or a firm boundary in order to preserve some time for yourself. Someone could take advantage if you let them. However, romance has the capacity to provide some warmer moments! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 21, 26, 35, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The pesky full moon is very likely to set the scene for romance and then go about interrupting and disrupting that cozy scene with irritating glitches throughout the day. Plans made in the morning may need to be postponed. That said; the evening needn’t be written off completely! Today’s Numbers: 8, 12, 20, 29, 36, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A minor conflict between what you are supposed to be doing and what you want to do may develop. Stormy planetary influences could make it difficult for you to express exactly how you feel, which in turn could lead to confusion. A relatively new person in your life will help to reconcile matters! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 18, 26, 33, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You may well lean towards being independent and innovative and doing your own thing, almost from the start. But be warned; it’s not a great day for taking off; for dropping everything on a whim and for following your instincts. It’s a day to follow procedure, wherever you are! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 25, 28, 37

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The planets are giving nearly everyone a headache; in your case it’s how to inject a little fire into your love-life. If romance seems to have lost a little of its shine and become a touch stale then just remember that you can turn things around, by being a little lighter of heart for now! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 26, 34, 37, 42

Ed Harris, Jon Stewart, Hope Lange, Paul Shaffer, Randy Newman, Alexander Godunov, Anna Nicole Smith, Scarlett Pomers, Judd Nelson

