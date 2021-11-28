These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless. — Mother Teresa

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Young pigs grunt as as old pigs grunted before them. — Danish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Large demands on oneself and little demands on others keep resentment at bay.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a shift in focus as you start concentrating more on family and life at home. As your ruling planet moves you are likely to be more emotional, and yet a little bit more secretive than usual until well into the summer. You’ll tend to bottle things up more around this time. However, after this time you’ll be fierier than ever, and will probably need some kind of creative outlet if you are to remain calm. With some key planets bunching together through the autumn months you should expect romance and friendships to take a back seat. Romance will pick up again at the beginning of winter; friendships will regain their significance by the start of January. By the end of the twelve months you’ll find that you’re getting more recognition for your efforts at work or school.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Be warned: the lift within the planets is likely to be a temporary one. Take care especially when it comes to any mixed feelings, particularly with regard to a specific personal decision that may seem to be on the cusp of something greater. It may be best to until Sunday before making a new commitment Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 24, 27, 35, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It is likely to be one of those bubblier days, but the fiery vibe may well encourage a response that you’ll perhaps regret at a later date. A Mercury/Saturn mix may also reveal a hidden side to something you hadn’t considered before. However; you may need to wait a few days for more cosmic clues! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 16, 25, 34, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 While matters of a more romantic nature are not likely to be uppermost in your thoughts, they may be in someone else’s. It will be more than possible to commit an oversight. There’s a tendency to under-react to something relatively significant: this may not be important to you, but it could be for someone else! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 29, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A somewhat chaotic vibe may appear to help you to dip beneath the surface when it comes to a pending decision. However; the key word is ‘appear.’ What may seem certain today could undergo another shift in a few days: a more realistic one. As with other signs, patience will be key! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 15, 25, 33, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 While it’s not the best day to implement new decisions, it is a good day to explore what may appear to be a limited offer, particularly when it comes to personal matters. That said; do avoid making any irreversible changes. If you’re prepared to play the waiting game, you may be able to have the best of both worlds by Sunday! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 23, 36, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Because the planets will bring an unpredictable and unreliable air, it may be a day to perhaps distance yourself temporarily from a specific issue: one possibly connected to the career/work front. Others may proceed with far less caution, but don’t think that you have to do the same! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 24, 28, 31, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A recent matter is likely to get another nudge, and it’s not likely to be a very subtle prompt. A new angle to an ongoing matter may be presented via fresh information. However; even though the delivery maybe quite confident, it may not be as accurate as you presume. Be a skeptical! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 23, 28, 33, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s certainly not a bad strategy to give incoming suggestions or proposals a great deal of thought. However, your powers of observation should be as reliable as ever. With that in mind, it may be an even better idea to be guided by your inner instinct, particularly with regard to an apparent offer or bargain! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 25, 31, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a day to be a little more discerning, particularly when it comes to making the right impression for the right reasons. Don’t get carried away with new ventures. By the same token, don’t opt for something so challenging that you have to give up before completion. Be realistic! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 19, 26, 36, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A fiery vibe may create a bit of a fretful undercurrent, with a possibly unhelpful accent on a recent matter or decision. A piece of misinformation may well be the direct cause of your unease, but it’s not a day to expect the worst. Nor is it a day to reverse any sensible or strong decisions based on a feeling! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 24, 29, 35, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A desire to perfect something may actually turn into a somewhat time-consuming activity, particularly when it comes to emotional matters. If the end result is an inadvertent blunder, then it may be a good idea to wait for a few days to undo a blunder committed earlier, when explanations are less likely to be misconstrued! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 25, 27, 34, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The planets are likely to encourage new approaches and new techniques, particularly when it comes to work/career matters. That said; communications may be a little erratic and while ideas will be flowing, not all of them will be feasible. Bear in mind too that this cosmic surge will be a briefly lived one! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 29, 36, 47

