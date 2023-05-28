Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 28 May 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

If your house is on fire, warm yourself by it. — Spanish Proverb

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

In reviling, it is not necessary to prepare a preliminary draft. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Silence condemns more effectively than loud accusations.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There may be some blips to negotiate earlier in the day. Expect minor errors in incoming information and a possible misunderstanding in romance. There’s little point in trying to reverse the marginally clumsy vibe. All that said; look to the early evening for a noticeable switch! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 21, 38, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Incoming information is likely to be very constructive in broader terms, although it may be a bit of an annoyance to begin with. Making minor tweaks or changes to a specific practical/ material matter may feel a little aimless earlier in the day. However, the evening could offer a fresher perspective! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 25, 33, 37, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There’s a slightly stodgy vibe to the latter part of the day. Creative impulses may feel limited and although this may feel a little restrictive, there will be some subtle backing from the planets. You may find that you can even exert a little influence where it matters! Today’s Numbers: 1, 12, 20, 39, 45, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You might experience a low level of frustration, given the marginally awkward vibe during the daylight hours. You could draw on all your skills to motivate others, or you could opt for the easier route and wait until later in the day, which will see a more cooperative vibe move in! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 19, 26, 34, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A subtle AM/PM split can be turned to your distinct advantage. There’s certainly a window of opportunity, although it will be a rather short-lived one. If a positive and thoughtful idea/suggestion is rejected in the morning, try presenting it again around the early evening! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 28, 31, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 While connections may be fairly easy to establish on a superficial level, there could be some crossed wires to untangle. By the same token; if someone needs some further clarification over a complicated or intricate matter, then bear in mind that they may need a bit of time! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 21, 30, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Although the overall vibe will be a fairly industrious one, it’s a day where you could invest your time and energy into the wrong area, especially during the daylight hours. You may need to curtail a trace of pushiness too; otherwise you could end up treading on someone’s toes! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 17, 26, 38, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Try not to give in to a slightly gloomy attitude, since the daytime will be dominated by fairly insightful influences, which may well over-analyze some good or welcome news. It could be that a particular but minor development in your emotional zone is the real distraction! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 20, 32, 37, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The current vibe may well have you blowing hot and cold. You’re very likely to accept the merits of a systematic approach, but you may not be able to keep marginally over-the-top responses out of one specific decision. It’s perhaps not a day to be too subjective when it comes to material matters! Today’s Numbers: 1, 19, 24, 39, 41, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A slight inconsistency in the cosmic vibe could cause a certain amount of strain. There could even be unnecessary tension in the shape of an informal stalemate-situation. The solution may well require a little give-and-take on both sides. The evening may be the best time to engage in dialogue! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 18, 24, 33, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s certainly a day to make the most of what is available to you. If someone draws your attention to a mistake, don’t assume that their intentions are counterproductive. By the same token, try to tune-in to the gradually improving vibe when it comes to a short-term plan! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 26, 34, 41, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Lunar influences in the morning are more likely to present a particular problem in one way, while the subtly altered ones in the evening are likely to draw a marginally different picture. It may be a question of waiting for a possibly unexpected development to recede! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 25, 30, 37, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

John Fogerty, Carroll Baker, Kylie Minogue, Rudolph Giuliani, Gladys Knight, Madeleine Le Roux, Joseph Cross, Jesse Bradford

