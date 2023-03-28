Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 28 March 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

It is better to be prepared for an opportunity and not have one than to have an opportunity and not be prepared. — Whitney Young, Jr.

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Beauty without virtue is as a flower without perfume. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

No wind, no waves.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s likely to be a rather hectic day with a slightly chaotic vibe. You could find that you switch from one mode to another halfway through. The first half of the day brings a flakey but easily inspired state of mind, while the second half will be far more thorough, but slower in pace! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 22, 27, 33, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The morning could appear to be quite lucky and easy-going, but the afternoon less so. If you push your luck before lunch, you may find that the afternoon turns into more of a headache. Proceed with caution when it comes to certain emotionally-based decisions made before lunch! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 28, 31, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There’s a distinct split in the day. Common sense should prevail from the afternoon onwards, while creative thinking will be at its best during the earlier hours. That said; it’s certainly a day to tackle the things that require a fair bit of energy. An offer of support should be regarded as an absolute bonus! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 16, 20, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The morning vibe should set the scene for some welcome improvements or developments on a personal level, but this may be very time-limited. A wise voice may well give you some useful pointers in the right direction later on. A specific complication will begin to straighten out too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 31, 42, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Switching lunar influences have the capacity to give you the upper hand. The afternoon holds definite potential, especially where practical and material matters are concerned. That said; rather than embarking on a new venture, it may be wise to use the rather discerning vibe to get back on track! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 23, 30, 38, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s a very subtle AM/PM split to consider. The morning is likely to present one specific matter in a highly positive light – possibly more than it really deserves, while the afternoon may well show a more realistic picture. It goes without saying: don’t leap in without checking the vital facts! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 14, 26, 35, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The planetary mood is likely to change quite abruptly. From bubbly to responsible, it may be one of those days where you may feel obliged to reverse a poor decision or a careless assessment. It could be that the longer you leave this one specific matter, the harder it will be to address! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 29, 32, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The afternoon vibe is likely to bring about a chance to reverse a recent conundrum or dilemma and will help you to see a matter or problem in a much more useful light. You may even find that you have an unexpected change of mind regarding someone’s point of view too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 15, 26, 34, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a day in which you may well start off with firm resolve and good intentions. However, subtly shifting influences could be a little disruptive on one front. Don’t allow what will be a minor setback to reverse your good mood. It’s certainly a day to have a second go before giving up! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 24, 31, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Incoming information may well be slightly unreliable. It’s possible that you won’t be able to share whatever you learn. If there is a question-mark at all in your head, then it may be worth pursuing. If the information is linked to the past, then you may need to be quite objective! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 15, 28, 33, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The morning vibe is likely to facilitate a buoyant, cheerful mood, while the afternoon will be more reliable. Whatever might go a little off-beam in the morning can be corrected with minimum fuss. However, you may have to acknowledge a moment of negativity from a specific person later in the day! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 26, 34, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Since there are various changes working through the planets, it may be tempting to try and speed up these changes. However, given the afternoon’s highly pensive vibe, it could be a better strategy to let things to develop at their own pace. Career matters may well require a steady, patient approach! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 25, 32, 41, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Dianne Wiest, Reba McEntire, Ken Howard, Frank Murkowski, Karen Kain, Vince Vaughn, Julia Stiles

