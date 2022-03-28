These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 28 March 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

It is better to be prepared for an opportunity and not have one than to have an opportunity and not be prepared. — Whitney Young, Jr.

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Everyone thinks his own burden heavy. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

No wind, no waves.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There’s quite a cool, calm, collected vibe at work. This may well be especially useful when it comes to dealing with time- pressured decisions and choices. Keeping this logical perspective will be crucial too, especially if you spot a temporary opening connected to a material or financial boost! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 24, 32, 40

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s certainly a day to take advantage of stable influences, since there may well be one or two opportunities to smooth over any misunderstandings, especially those caused by the recent prickly vibe. If, deep down, you feel you ought to backtrack with regard to a specific situation, then don’t ignore it! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 29, 33, 37, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You might do well to heed a note of caution during the earlier hours. Store it away for the evening, when improved influences may well persuade you to accept or agree to something that is best left alone for now. It’s not a day to leap in feet first without checking what it is you’re leaping into! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 25, 38, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You may well find yourself feeling a little swamped when it comes to work/career matters. Keep a positive outlook though, as the generally time-pressured vibe will ease gradually. Simplifying your strategy or approach will help. Tackle one thing at a time: don’t try to do everything at once! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 29, 33, 37, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You’re likely to regard the general vibe as a quite industrious one and you may even pride yourself on an ability to be fairly far-sighted too. However, while you’ll be able see where mistakes can be avoided, you may well have a tendency to be overly critical or harsh with others! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 21, 35, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Financial developments aren’t particularly well aspected, but there may be some indirect good news. Perhaps a situation or impression is reversed; it could be there’s an indication of minor improvements in the very near future. If someone offers their support, you can be sure they mean it! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 26, 30, 31, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a day to be fairly independent, since a dent in your confidence is likely to slow the pace, unless you can push certain doubts aside. If there is a slight slump in your mood, it’ll need to be reversed as soon as possible. This slump could be connected to a casual or off-hand comment! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 24, 27, 33, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Communications may have a slightly clumsy vibe, so make sure that you double-check texts and emails and if you spot any errors or typos in your sent messages, don’t assume that they won’t be noticed or that they will be interpreted as you intended: send a follow up correction, if need be! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 25, 38, 41, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Romance and emotional matters may require that extra bit of effort. High expectations on your part may be regarded as slightly pushy or possibly selfish by another. Sweet-talking to get out of a previous promise or commitment will not go down well, and asking a favor might not be the wisest thing to do! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 16, 24, 36, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Career matters may slow down while practical problems take center stage. You’d be wise not to rely too heavily on other people to get things done. However, a backup plan in case anyone does let you down at the last minute may well get you out of a sticky situation later in the day! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 13, 20, 39, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s a slightly insular vibe in the planetary line-up, Communications could be better and you may not pick up on a subtle undercurrent of tension. You may even try to convince yourself that everything is bubbling along nicely. However, it’s possible that someone will have a valid point to make! Today’s Numbers: 7, 17, 23, 28, 34, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The current planets may just bring out an overly sensitive mood. Keeping it all in perspective may be half the battle. Don’t mistake someone’s impulsive approach for arrogance: there may be something in their methods. Don’t be tempted to deliver too many critical comments in response, either! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 29, 32, 37, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Dianne Wiest, Reba McEntire, Ken Howard, Frank Murkowski, Karen Kain, Vince Vaughn, Julia Stiles

