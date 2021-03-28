These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

It is better to be prepared for an opportunity and not have one than to have an opportunity and not be prepared. — Whitney Young, Jr.

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Beauty without virtue is as a flower without perfume. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

No wind, no waves.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a focus on family or home life. You’ll be more protective of your nearest and dearest, whilst slowly driving them up the wall with your need for action. Slow down! However, this will settle and your energies will turn to outside interests and activities. Friendships might need a little more thought and consideration, especially from the end of May. Just remember to be that extra bit more tactful and thoughtful and be prepared to do the occasional good deed, until it starts moving forwards again in October. The run up to Christmas will be predictably fraught, but afterwards there will still be some changes and improvements to look forward to: new friendships, new beginnings and a boost at work or school too!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day where a single matter may require some in-depth thought. That said; don’t get too caught up with this one particular issue: it will be just as important to remember and deal with any other unrelated developments, even if they seem unimportant to you right now! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 23, 29, 34, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s a touch of the blues and your famed sense of balance and fairness may be off kilter. You will find it difficult to say no to the people making demands on your time and energy, so make sure that you have a trusted friend nearby who can offer some guidance if things get too much! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 13, 24, 31, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There’s a marginally unfair vibe at large, with an emphasis on work and obligations. Be firm with the people around you otherwise you will find that you’re swamped with the needs of others. All that said though: do try and keep informal and verbal complaints to a minimum! Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 16, 23, 36, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You’re certainly experiencing a challenging time at the moment. The lack of focus and concentration will go, which will make work easier, but you’ll feel at odds with yourself. Don’t get too complacent regarding a minor success, and you should find that you’re more on the ball throughout the day! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 19, 34, 40, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You should take heed of the phrase: give and take, for you’ll be lacking the balance that usually keeps you even-tempered. Any minor and bubbling conflicts are likely to peter out at the last minute, but you may still feel awkward. Maybe taking a little time will be the best way to go! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 13, 20, 33, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where you could end up feeling overly sensitive and emotional or you could end up feeling quite cool and indifference. It’s easy to say redress the balance, but it may be harder to do than you realize. A contributing factor may well be a marginally domineering or inflexible character! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 36, 42, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It may feel hard to keep the momentum going. Time-consuming little glitches are likely. It’s also possible that you’ll end up carrying someone’s load, one way or another. It may be best to be gracious about it, given the potential for a hidden advantage, which may not be apparent just yet! Today’s Numbers: 9, 11, 21, 28, 37, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A Mercury/moon combination could upset a delicate balance between a need to be motivated and a need to be sensitive. A slight tendency to be a little unfair may need to be controlled, since it’s possible that people at work will be looking to you for some guidance or help, especially in terms of resolving tensions! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 15, 24, 32, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You’ll be full of zest and enthusiasm, but work may not provide the outlet that you’ll be looking for. Being too pushy is likely to upset your colleagues. There is certainly a strong argument for sticking with what you know. Certain risks taken today may rebound as soon as tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 1, 17, 19, 32, 41, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A fairly vague vibe may well descend in the light of indirect influences. While you’ll be in a better position to identify the underlying message in the next two days, you should still have a basic idea of what may be bubbling up. It’s possible that something needs to be reorganized or redefined! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 28, 34, 39, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It may not a good idea to postpone tasks or chores until tomorrow, no matter how straight-forward things may seem. If the signs are looking good for getting ahead of yourself in terms of work, take advantage of them. Being thorough and a little bit picky will actually serve you extremely well! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 24, 31, 36, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s likely to be a slightly cautious day where good ideas may be shelved, while poorer ideas are left uncorrected. Trying to reverse this uninspiring vibe may not actually be in your best interests. While you’d prefer to favor the unexpected and the unknown, try not to branch out too much! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 14, 21, 38, 46

