TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Pain is inevitable. Suffering is optional. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Below the navel there is neither religion nor truth. — Italian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

One who hears flattery but not criticism will go astray.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day where objectivity may be absent with regards to an emotional issue. You might need to make your position clear, since an under-reaction on your part could result in mixed messages or a classic misunderstanding. Playing games should be avoided completely! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 23, 38, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Watery influences may well impact quite strongly. You may feel that you feel something is missing or that things could be just that little bit better. However, although it’s not a great day to implement the improvements you’d like to see, you can still hold onto those thoughts for another time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 23, 28, 34, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a day where you may feel pulled in several directions. Other people might appear to be stubborn just for the sake of it. However, the late afternoon is very likely to clarify or explain one particular obstruction. It may be that you have more control than you realize! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 29, 37, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There is a slightly clumsy, but well-intentioned vibe about. A Venus/Saturn mix may apply a little pressure to your general relationships. You may know what’s best, but it is a day where it will be prudent to keep strong opinions to yourself. If you do have to say something, keep it neutral! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 25, 38, 42, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s not the best day for the more adventurous fire signs, since there is a definite vibe that you might regard as a stilted one. A potential risk – one that may involve an agreement or contract – may seem like a worthwhile opportunity, but there is no guarantee that this will definitely pay off! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 29, 38, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Don’t be fooled by a slight shift in the general vibe, which will seem quite hardy. In addition; the good-luck factor may not be strong enough to rely on, since there may be a minor disappointment on the domestic front and there may be some news with regard to your finances too! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 21, 30, 37, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s certainly a day to exercise caution on a couple of fronts, including romance, since the current vibe may well encourage a glass-half-full approach. Maybe you’ll be inclined to zone in on the positives, at the expense of a couple of significant indicators to the contrary! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 20, 39, 42, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s likely to be the sort of day where nothing really goes hugely wrong, but niggling little irritations may well crop up more frequently than you’d expect. Avoid making any firm commitments, as you may regret any promises you make and don’t assume that someone’s quiet enthusiasm is foolproof! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 30, 36, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The Friday-feeling may kick in a little too early and it may be a good idea to put your social plans on hold until you’ve dealt with more pressing matters. A romantic-based diversion could be the culprit for a couple of short-sighted decisions on the work front. It’s a day to get your priorities straight! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 29, 33, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Incoming information could cause a smattering of confusion with regard to a matter that appeared to be complete or finished. Don’t be too defensive if it feels that you’re the one being criticized for an oversight or mistake. It’ll be better to address the actual issue than play the blame-game! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 22, 26, 35, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Whatever you might have planned for the day, take some time to go through it all, with a mind to moderating any potential errors. Be extra cautious when it comes to your personal resources. It’s certainly a day to stick with what you know; it’s not a day to stray outside your comfort zone! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 28, 32, 33, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s possible that you’ll succumb to a rather pessimistic attitude if and when things don’t quite go your way. That said; it’s likely that your mood can be traced back to an emotional issue: someone else’s success may be hard to swallow. That said; it could actually provide you with a useful kick-start! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 31, 45, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Steve Burton, Kathy Bates, Mel Brooks, John Cusack, Gilda Radner

