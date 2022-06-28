These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 28 June 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Pain is inevitable. Suffering is optional. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

He that maketh haste to be rich shall not be innocent. — Biblical Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

One who hears flattery but not criticism will go astray.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The current planetary influences may have you wasting time on trivial matters on a day where real achievement can be secured by dealing with the more challenging tasks and chores. Channel your fiery energy constructively to get the most from the rather unreliable vibe! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 13, 27, 33, 44

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A Mercury/moon mix might be a little dithery and a vague vibe could have you feeling as though you’re not functioning at your best. However, if you can keep those irritating errors and bad timings in perspective, you’ll manage to avoid getting too tense. Besides; romance is likely to go right! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 28, 31, 36, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It could be that you generate a glass-half-empty approach. A slightly moody Mercury/moon aspect may undermine your reactions to incoming good news. It’s not a day to give in to the slightly critical vibe: it’s more a day to tell yourself how well you’re doing! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 22, 29, 33, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There’s a subtle split to the day. Although the atmosphere in general is still likely to be a sparkly one, it’s possible that you’ll need to avoid a couple of pitfalls in the morning: financially you will need to be careful and you may need to take a cautious route with a specific decision! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 29, 34, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Moody influences may well impact on your professional relationships. Feeling that you are in control may make all the difference. It’s highly likely that the more input you have over certain choices; the less likely you are to instantly adopt the opposing view. It’s a day to think before you react! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 28, 33, 37, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Good ideas today may well reveal minor glitches and obstacles upon closer inspection tomorrow. The prevailing vibe isn’t sloppy, per se; it more that highly insightful (and slightly critical) influences will move in. Try to keep important tasks and decisions at bay for now! Today’s Numbers: 3, 13, 22, 25, 38, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Cash matters may be subject to a slight ripple, especially this afternoon. It’s not so much about being careful with your spending: it’s more about recent spending trends and habits. Be proactive about any feelings of unease. If you have gone over your budget, then aim to make up the shortfall sensibly! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 25, 27, 35, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Fiery influences may create a slight U-turn in attitude or a reversal of a very recent decision. A slightly awkward vibe may well be obstructive, but impossible to deal with. It could be that the root source of the obstruction is someone who’s feeling a little insecure due to a work-related situation! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 16, 20, 29, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There may be a brief period of low-level concern, which could impact on your work-life. Hints and whispers of vague developments are not likely to have much substance, so try not to react just yet. It’s a day to isolate the actual facts, especially if these are related to a past matter! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 15, 21, 33, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Low-level disruptions may test your patience, but try to keep your reactions in check. Incoming information could be partly responsible for some minor tension. Tomorrow is likely to reverse today’s developments, so it may be best to hold off taking any corrective action until then! Today’s Numbers: 4, 8, 13, 22, 37, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Lunar influences could spark a decision to make some positive changes. However, this isn’t likely to be concluded today, so don’t expect any results for a couple of days. It might even be a question of admitting whether something is working or whether it should be consigned to the shelf! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 24, 26, 38, 40

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A couple of moody influences are likely to be slightly disruptive when it comes to incoming information or news. The overall outcome of this news may be positive. However, the first stages are likely to be a little unsettling. An unexpected change on the work front could be the start! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 22, 27, 31, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Steve Burton, Kathy Bates, Mel Brooks, John Cusack, Gilda Radner

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.