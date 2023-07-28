Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 28 July 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Good writing is like a windowpane. — George Orwell

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Fear not a jest. If one throws salt at you, you will not be harmed unless you have sore places. — Latin Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

One hand alone cannot clap, it takes two to quarrel.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You may be prone to the slightly selfish vibes of the planets. Others will expect your full commitment especially where relationships are concerned. Maybe you can just about get away with slightly inconsiderate decisions, but they are likely to be raised again, possibly after the weekend! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 13, 24, 33, 49

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A subtle shift in the general vibe is likely to shift yesterday from doubtful and slightly pessimistic to certain and definite. This may sound like good news, but your ability to judge situations may waver as a result. If possible, postpone any important decisions until tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 33, 41, 45, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A very minor let-down has the capacity to turn this day quite an inefficient one. It is possible that you will underestimate the potential risk factor in a particular development or opportunity. Seek advice to regain perspective: a cooler outlook will make lighter work of a heavy task! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 23, 30, 35, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Yesterday’s surge of energy should settle into something more manageable. You will be able to deal very confidently with certain problems or obstacles and it won’t be too difficult to make a great impression. It’s certainly a day to take advantage of everything on offer (except perhaps where cash is concerned)! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 24, 31, 36, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 As with other signs, today’s planets should neutralize some of yesterday’s slightly selfish vibe. A Venus/Mars aspect may well provide the balance needed to see through one particular commitment or responsibility. There’s certainly a strong planetary emphasis on improvements in romance! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 17, 23, 39, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Thanks to improved lunar influences you should begin to detect a subtle change in the ether. It may even be that by the end of the day, you should be celebrating a minor success related to a practical issue, but the planets suggest that it’s far more likely to be linked to romance! Today’s Numbers: 1, 15, 21, 24, 33, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Receding lunar influences suggest that you may well need to put your emotional responses to one side and deal with a practical issue in a fairly analytical way. That said; misunderstandings in romantic matters can also be resolved, but perhaps not until tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 16, 23, 39, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The planets are suggesting that two competing matters or issues may well develop. It should be possible to balance this quite evenly, but only if you structure the day in a realistic way. In addition; try not to allow what could go wrong to influence you in a negative way! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 21, 24, 36, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The spotlight is on you, and normally you’d delight in all the attention, but on a day where lunar influences go from dazzling to confusing, you may well feel a lot happier if you can claim a bit of thinking time. There is a great deal of progress to be made if you can just find the space! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 18, 21, 30, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The prevailing vibe will be unreliable. The day may seem to start and continue on a positive note, but wavering influences toward the late afternoon may well see carefully thought-out plans come unstuck. There could even be an increase in your workload, so don’t take on too much in the morning! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 24, 26, 32, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A charismatic and bubbly vibe is likely to disguise the fact that deep down, you’ll be in a rather fickle mood. It may not be easy to figure out what you actually want and the end result could be some very mixed signals for others. Romantic matters may well develop slight complications as a result! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 16, 23, 38, 40

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day when you may need a gentle reminder to consider others. Don’t assume that someone is trying to get you to do more than your fair share. It’s very possible that your perspective will become a little skewed around the late afternoon. Bear in mind that it won’t be so easy to see the wider picture! Today’s Numbers: 7, 19, 24, 31, 45, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Nathan Bell, Phil Proctor, Terry Fox, Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Sally Struthers, Bill Bradley, Lori Loughlin, Jim Davis, Georgia Engel, Richard Wright

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.