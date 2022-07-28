These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 28 July 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Good writing is like a windowpane. — George Orwell

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Smooth seas do not make skillful sailors. — African Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

One hand alone cannot clap, it takes two to quarrel.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Lunar influences are likely to shift the focus to fun and leisure. Those who have the day off from work should be able to make the most of this. That said; if you are working you may need to take extra care to toe the line since the bubbly vibe could encourage slightly a less than dedicated approach! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 20, 32, 38, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where unexpected encounters are likely. It’s possible that you could meet an acquaintance or a friend of a friend. While there’s no planetary hint of romance emerging from this encounter, you may misinterpret what could be a slightly confusing situation. Maybe it’ll be best to hold back! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 19, 26, 34, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There’ll be a gently harmonizing vibe, which will boost several key areas of your life. You can have the fun, without raising eyebrows, primarily because you’ll have the capacity to deliver on the work/practical front too. Romance, however, might not be so straight forward! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 27, 35, 42, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The combination of sparkling influences is likely to contain a very sharp vibe that will be shrewd, knowing and a little daring. Obviously this bodes well for career-related matters, as long as you don’t try to be too adventurous with other people’s time and/or resources! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 20, 29, 33, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You should find that the day is fairly easy going, although there will be the tendency to be easily distracted. This won’t help if you’re roped into doing anything that requires a little concentration. It’s a day to watch what you say or claim, because people will take you at your word! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 21, 32, 35, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Staying power may be a little difficult to generate, especially when it comes to any boring or routine tasks and duties. You’ll certainly be in the mood for a little variety, and although this may not be possible on the work-front, you can perhaps indulge your need to do something different in the evening! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 26, 29, 34, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There may need to be a little bit of moderation and restraint on a couple of fronts. It is likely that you’ll feel inclined to treat yourself or plan a fun day. However, this may require a rethink, especially if those little treats deplete the contents of your wallet! Today’s Numbers: 4, 8, 11, 28, 32, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Thanks to a lively and slightly risky vibe you’ll be absolutely in the right frame of mind for a very productive day whether you’re at home or at work. That said; there is the potential for minor tensions to surface with an older person. If some discord does develop, then be the one to offer a compromise! Today’s Numbers: 1, 17, 23, 29, 36, 40

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Fiery influences may well usher in a slightly overconfident attitude and your actions or approach could turn a trace too narrow. It’s a day where you will need to consider other people, whether you’re working or socializing. Just pausing to ask others’ opinions every now and then will make a difference! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 18, 23, 33, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There may be either a minor disappointment or a minor obstacle. Feeling time-pressured may prevent you from tackling the issue, but it’s possible that someone will be radiating quite a pushy vibe too. Take a break to replenish your energy levels and it may be best to ignore the pushy individual! Today’s Numbers: 8, 16, 29, 34, 35, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Lighter vibes will dominate the day, making life seem much more easy-going and pleasant for you. However, if, in the morning, there is a change of plan that’s not to your liking, then wait before reacting, since communications in general will be subject to a few misunderstandings! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 18, 20, 36, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Today has the capacity to be highly useful. A tricky situation may be resolved with a very simple amendment. There’s also a positive development in an unexpected quarter. All that said; in order to make the most of this effervescent vibe you may need to let something else slide! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 10, 25, 39, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Nathan Bell, Phil Proctor, Terry Fox, Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Sally Struthers, Bill Bradley, Lori Loughlin, Jim Davis, Georgia Engel, Richard Wright

