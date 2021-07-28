These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Good writing is like a windowpane. — George Orwell

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Fear not a jest. If one throws salt at you, you will not be harmed unless you have sore places. — Latin Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

One hand alone cannot clap, it takes two to quarrel.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on the note of romance, with matters of the heart dominating the next twelve months. Passions sizzle in November. A new face on the scene may cause ripples that carry on after the New Year. In the meantime, the other key areas of your life shouldn’t be overlooked. Don’t allow these volatile romantic issues to distract you from work or school, because February points to a major achievement if you can keep yourself focused. The same rule applies throughout spring: romance may continue to be both exhilarating and a pain, but minor influences may test your platonic friendships: keeping in touch with friends will be important. The summer indicates a reverse of the previous months: romance should settle, while work or school may start to prove challenging!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 This has the potential to be a very productive day, whether you’re your own boss or not. Any chores, tasks and assignments that require a little creative flair should be tackled right now, because big ideas will be your strength. Just bear in mind that an offer of help may not be what you need! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 23, 27, 34, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It may go against the grain, but it’s a day to follow the trend rather than set your own. It’s possible that a zany individual will encourage a whole new approach to one specific matter or issue. It’s certainly a day to heed all incoming advice, since there’s likely to be something you can extract! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 31, 36, 44

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Improved aspects bring a fairly bubbly mood. However, incoming news during the earlier part of the day may need to be dealt with fairly and quickly; otherwise you could find that it begins to develop further. As a side-note, don’t allow a practical issue to take on an emotional angle! Today’s Numbers: 4, 7, 15, 23, 31, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You might need to keep things light. A couple of little glitches are likely but they shouldn’t be too troubling. However; if you rely too much on others doing your fair share, you may find you get nowhere fast. Don’t ask others to do something you’re not prepared to do! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 25, 33, 37, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s difficult to predict how the day will go because it all depends on how you choose to react. It’s either going to be warm, or it’s going to be rather flighty. Romance has the capacity to be very sweet, but maintaining a sense of independence may well be the more appealing option! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 23, 31, 42, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The day may provide some interesting, if unusual career opportunities that you hadn’t considered before. This opportunity has the capacity to fire you up, to the extent that you focus on this to the exclusion of all else. Make sure you keep abreast of other key areas too! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 24, 27, 33, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You’ll definitely be in the mood for romance, but it might be that you have to deal with some practical issues, before you can aim for a cozy evening. For singles, an evening out with friends might just get the ball rolling on the romance front, but keep it light- hearted! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 17, 25, 34, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Don’t feel too bad if you decide you really need a bit of time- out. A rather bubbly vibe may actually deplete the warmth and coziness that you’d prefer. It may even feel a little too ‘loud’ for your liking, metaphorically speaking. In addition; don’t fret too much about what others may be thinking! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 19, 24, 37, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Some very beneficial influences should pave the way for an easy going day. That said; you could find that one particular process of decision-making becomes a little slower as the day wears on; this won’t impact much, except when it comes to a possibly selfish individual! Today’s Numbers: 4, 9, 13, 25, 32, 38

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Lunar influences are pushy and productive, but not very friendly. You’re likely to shift a gear, which will make you the sort of person who can be relied upon to get things done. Choose the gentler methods, since the few obstacles that you encounter are likely to be fairly low-level! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 31, 36, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A dual planetary formation will bring out your airy traits. You have the potential to be either a very calming influence or a very demanding one. You’ll be able to resolve irritable matters with some gentle tact. Equally, you could end up creating tensions if you insist on having everything your way! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 27, 33, 44, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There are some glorious influences buzzing about, but you’ll get far more out of the day if you can ignore a slightly judgmental vibe or pushy individual. Your social zone is reasonably well- aspected, more so than your work-based relationships. Take care with what you say and to whom! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 15, 23, 38, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Nathan Bell, Phil Proctor, Terry Fox, Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Sally Struthers, Bill Bradley, Lori Loughlin, Jim Davis, Georgia Engel, Richard Wright

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Daniel Craig had been very definite about his determination not to play the role of James Bond ever again. However, the planets have conspired to help change his mind and it looks like he will be making a fifth Bond movie. The planets also suggest it will be a smash hit!

