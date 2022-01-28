These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

When you are a Bear of Very Little Brain, and you Think of Things, you find sometimes that a Thing which seemed very Thingish inside you is quite different when it gets out into the open and has other people looking at it. — A.A. Milne, from The House at Pooh Corner

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

It is not the thief who is hanged, but one who was caught stealing. — Czech Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Dismantle the bridge shortly after crossing it.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy birthday! The months ahead will bring with them some significant emotional realizations that could have a lasting impact on your life for years to come. The first few months may not be easy as you will be grappling with a number of doubts. The trick here is to learn to let go of those aspects of your life which are no longer helping you to move forward. The latter part of the year looks altogether more positive. An important relationship will be moving from strength to strength and there is a good chance that a major mutual commitment is on the cards before the twelve months is over!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The moon could cramp your style a little, making this the kind of walking-through-treacle day that everyone experiences now and then. Plans may go awry; chores may crop up, and the mood may well flatten out by this evening. However, despite all this, there’s a hint of romance too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 24, 32, 39, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s a definite change in pace and mood, thanks to the moon, which is likely to not just slow you down but make you feel a little restless too. The best thing you can do is break the routine: a little bit of unpredictability can offset both the boredom factor and the slight lethargy! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 19, 27, 36, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Aspects to the moon will encourage an easy going day, at a point when there may be some interesting developments on the romance front. Communications won’t be at their strongest either, which means that you could miss those subtle hints and signals that someone may be trying to send! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 22, 28, 33, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The moon could act very much like a blockage in the pipes. It’s likely to clog up your thinking processes and slow the pace down. If it’s the sort of day where you want to shine out, be noticed and grab plenty of attention, then you may find you need to double or triple your efforts! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 24, 31, 36, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Certain choices may not be that straightforward: too many options could actually halt you in your tracks. This is partly down to a slightly irritating Mercury/Mars combination, which suggests that you might be tempted to adopt too many strategies and impose too many solutions! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 22, 26, 32, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Thanks to the pesky Saturn aspect you’re not likely to be feeling as though the sky’s the limit. If something is missing from the day, it’s the element of fun and excitement. The only thing stopping you from introducing a little pizzazz into your weekend is you. Arrange an activity that hits all the right buttons! Today’s Numbers: 5, 17, 29, 34, 42, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Money could become slightly iffy. It may be that your plans for the day will take you over your budget, which will cause a little stress. Plan ahead and be realistic: if what you want to do is going to make a dent in your finances, think of a more manageable alternative! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 18, 27, 33, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Fun dates and cozy romantic moments might seem like the perfect way to finish the weekend, but you’ll need to watch the spending. Your efforts to impress could lead to unnecessary expenditures. Rely instead on your sunny nature instead of your wallet to generate the right vibes! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 29, 33, 36, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The moon appears to be promising more than it can deliver. Your ability to placate and charm is usually one of your strong points, but you may not be able to rely on it today, especially if you, like the moon, make promises that you can’t keep. It may be best to count to ten! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 29, 32, 40, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day where you might well believe that you can get round any communication problem with a little sensitivity and empathy, but thanks to the full moon, you could find that you have some difficulty in expressing your feelings. It may be best to avoid emotional discussions for today! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 24, 33, 37, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You might find that it’s easier said than done to get anything done. Chores, tasks and those annoying one-off jobs that you normally find so easy may seem a little more challenging than usual. What may be the real root cause of your frustration is a smattering of tension over an unresolved issue! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 25, 29, 36, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Yesterday may have been effortless, but today you’re going to have to work a little harder to make the right impression, thanks to the moon. There may be an overly assertive edge in the way you conduct yourself, which could trickle through into romance and friendships! Today’s Numbers: 4, 8, 13, 27, 33, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Athina Onassis, Nick Carter, Alan Alda, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Sarah McLachlan, Joey Fatone Jr., Chelsea Brummet, Elijah Wood, Joey Fatone

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Rebel Wilson has a very exciting project in mind, but this time she wants to be behind rather than in front of the camera. The influence of Jupiter suggests that everything will hinge on getting the timing just right!

