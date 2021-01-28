These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

When you are a Bear of Very Little Brain, and you Think of Things, you find sometimes that a Thing which seemed very Thingish inside you is quite different when it gets out into the open and has other people looking at it. — A.A. Milne, from The House at Pooh Corner

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Gossip needs no carriage. — Russian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Dismantle the bridge shortly after crossing it.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a certain degree of impatience; you might feel as though your love life needs some careful attention, but what you’ll really need is some space to yourself. The onset of spring should see a change of pace as you focus on your personal relationships, but make sure you reserve time for yourself. By September you should be feeling more refreshed, but by the end of November you will be feeling the need for some new excitement in your life. The post New Year period may usher in a challenging time: you may find that there are key areas of your life which need some sorting through: money, resources, and material things will need an overhaul, but once you’ve addressed this there will be no stopping you!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 An absolute breath of fresh air, courtesy of fiery, proactive Mars brings a distinct shift. If yesterday was more career focused, then today will be all about enjoyment and relaxation. A friendship could come into focus, either because it’s new, or because of a welcome change! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 23, 28, 34, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Given that an inflexible vibe will bring a trace of anxiety, it’s a day where you could overreact to a couple of minor glitches in your daily routine. Old news may well resurface too, thanks to fresh planetary accents. It will certainly be a good idea to brush off a moment of bad timing! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 25, 33, 37, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The airy new moon is likely to generate a more impulsive and quite zany mood today. You’ll get a chance to clear the air and maybe get something off your chest. Romantic matters should be a little less draining and to top it all, travel is reasonably well aspected too! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 26, 31, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where you could find that you’re thinking more about your career in future terms. There’s a sense of renewed vigor and moderate ambition, thanks to welcome planetary transits. What may be a little tricky and what may slow progress is a pending decision on the back of a fresh development! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 26, 32, 37, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Fresh planetary accents are likely to make this quite a power day, so long as you stick with whatever you may start or decide. It is not a day to dart from one thing to the next, particularly when it comes to planning and arranging future matters; it’s more a day to commit! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 29, 31, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Today’s planetary shifts have the capacity to boost your confidence levels enough to reverse an unwise decision or firm up on a wavering issue. Additionally; it should be easier to settle or address an everyday or routine matter. All that said; hold back when it comes to incoming news! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 26, 32, 36, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Thanks to planetary transits, there may be some good news that bodes well for personal matters, and while the fiery undercurrent generally favors romance, the day might well take an unexpected turn with regards to another matter, one that involves something from earlier in the week! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 25, 27, 32, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Planetary transits will work in your favor, providing you with the energy to rise to the occasion. However, you could slip into a slightly fixated mood. If a particular matter isn’t developing the way you want, then you may need to dispense with certain strategies or ideas! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 23, 25, 34, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Fresh planetary accents are likely to bring some useful exchanges and possibly some not-so-useful opportunities, particularly when it comes to taking action. Planning ahead and thinking longer term may not be your forte for today though. Take care with new and suggested commitments! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 22, 34, 41, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Fresh planetary accents could either open up the communication lines or could close them down. It could help resolve an ongoing matter, or it could generate a slightly defeatist approach. Taking onboard someone else’s opinion might irk in the short term, but, as with other signs, look past the now! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 27, 32, 36, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s a slight air of recklessness, especially when it comes to communications and dialogue; this could apply to personal/romantic matters too. A Venus/Mars mix has the capacity to be a little misguiding when it comes to an ongoing commitment. You may require a little more time to process a small shift! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 35, 41, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Fresh planetary accents are likely to emphasize practical/material matters. They may even pave the way for a bit of a boost. However, it’s perhaps not a day to question, test or push your luck when it comes to your finances. As an aside; be prepared to be a little more accommodating in romance! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 26, 32, 36, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Athina Onassis, Nick Carter, Alan Alda, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Sarah McLachlan, Joey Fatone Jr., Chelsea Brummet, Elijah Wood, Joey Fatone

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Lady GaGa is busily preparing for her half-time Super Bowl performance, but it may be hard for her to top the outrage caused by the previous year’s half-time show. In fact the planets are telling us that Lady Ga-Ga is moving towards a much more toned style!