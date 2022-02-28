These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

I claim to be no more than an average man with less than average abilities. I have not the shadow of a doubt that any man or woman can achieve what I have, if he or she would make the same effort and cultivate the same hope and faith. — Mahatma Gandhi

With time and patience the mulberry leaf becomes a silk gown. — Chinese Proverb

Fight only when you can win; move away when you cannot.

Happy birthday! The months ahead will begin with a period of consolidation where you will find yourself attending to all those loose ends in your life, whether they relate to emotional relationships, home affairs or work related projects. As spring turns to summer, so your thoughts will turn to love and one relationship in particular will begin to blossom in ways that you had not expected. August may see some financial setbacks, but don’t dwell on this since they will only be short lived. In the fall you will receive a boost to a cherished ambition although a lot of effort on your part will be required if you are going to turn a dream into a reality. Towards the end of the year family will be increasingly important in your life. There are definite signs that a long term rift may be on the verge of being healed at this time.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Don’t despair if things look a little bleak this morning. There really is nothing going on that you can’t deal with relatively easily. What’s more there is someone in your social group who is very well placed to give you some good advice. They will be more than happy to help you out! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 17, 24, 32, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You have been feeling more than a little frustrated lately as you have not been able to make any progress on a personal project of great importance to you. All that will change today as you find that you are full of inspiration, the only problem now is to find enough time to do everything! Today’s Numbers: 1, 17, 21, 30, 36, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It can sometimes to be too easy to rest on our laurels when everything is going well in our lives. Right now you need to find the motivation to give yourself that extra push in order to achieve to your true potential. A friend may seem to be nagging, but you also know that they are right! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 23, 38, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 This morning may be full of minor frustrations, especially related to anything electrical. You may be unable to get at your emails or the car may refuse to start. However, don’t let these little irritations get you down because the afternoon is bringing you some good news that will make you smile! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 29, 33, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Sometimes in life we have to accept that one chapter in our lives has come to a close, However, this is no cause for upset because that also means that a whole new chapter is about to open. You are in a wonderful position right because the time is right for you to make a fresh start in a key area of your life! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 33, 38, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Don’t read too much into a chance event this morning. It is likely to be a situation that is associated with financial gain in some way and you may be tempted to see it as deeply significant in terms of a relationship. Enjoy the good luck but remember it is no more than a happy coincidence! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 21, 30, 42, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 If things have been more than a little than hectic lately and you have been yearning for a chance to recharge your batteries then you can afford to smile today. Shifts in the planets are bringing you a much needed period of relaxation. Sit back, open up a good book and take things easy! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 26, 38, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Stop fighting with someone close to you just because you can’t see eye to eye on one simple issue. Life is too short to let something this trivial get in the way of what is otherwise a harmonious relationship. A family member will help you see things in a more constructive manner! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 24, 29, 36, 40

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 As a typical Sagittarian you have a love of excitement and so today should be a day to remember! There will be lots of opportunities for you to compete with others and what is more, there are definite planetary signs that Lady Luck will be on your side. Get out there and enjoy yourself! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 13, 29, 33, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You have been working far too hard lately and you need to take a well earned break. Listen to the advice of family members who are also telling you that it’s time for you to slow down a little. If you take heed there will be plenty of fun to be had throughout the day! Today’s Numbers: 8, 12, 16, 20, 34, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A relationship that may have seemed to be in trouble lately can get right back on track today, much to your relief. All you need to do is initiate a conversation that allows the key issues to be given a proper airing. You will be surprised at how easily matters can be resolved! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 31, 36, 40

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There are a number of harmonious influences around you right now that are fun-inducing to say the least. You are likely to be in a supremely lively mood today and this will encourage friends to have fun with you. Someone important in your life will provide unasked for support this evening! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 20, 32, 40, 47

Famous people born on your birthday include: Bernadette Peters, Mario Andretti, Gavin MacLeod, Elisa Fiorillo, Eric Lindros, Gilbert Gottfried

It looks as though Idris Elba is going to get married again, despite his insistence to the contrary. Unfortunately, the planets tell us, that while his romantic luck may be changing, his acting career looks likely to continue to falter and stagnate!

