Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 28 December 2022.

Do all the good you can, in all the ways you can, to all the souls you can, in every place you can, at all the times you can, with all the zeal you can, as long as ever you can. — John Wesley

Between saying and doing, many a pair of shoes is worn out. — Italian Proverb

Tell me and I’ll forget, show me and I may remember, involve me and I’ll understand.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A complicated vibe could reduce your capacity for flexibility and have you dealing with different issues in the same way. While you’ll perhaps deal with practical and material matters quite efficiently, you’ll be more inclined to be a little selfish with regard to emotional issues! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 23, 30, 49

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Planetary combinations are likely to bring in a gently uplifting vibe, which could develop in one of two ways. The news you receive may relate to a long term relationship. For some Taureans it is likely to be concerned with some financial opportunities on the very near horizon! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 20, 32, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It may be one of those days where most communications are not altogether accurate. The full moon may well exaggerate incoming information. By the same token, avoid engaging in gossip and rumors too. A tendency to create a little excitement today could rebound sooner or later! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 23, 37, 40

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It may not feel like a very productive or warm day, but actually there’s a lot to be gained from the various planetary mixes. In terms of work there could be some encouraging information on the way later in the day. That said; it may not be altogether clear to begin with! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 18, 21, 36, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Slightly fretful aspects may amplify on a personal matter. That said; you’ll have a tendency to keep going, even if something gets a little tricky. Getting some last-minute support from a more confident type may well give you that extra boost just at the right time! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 19, 23, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A minor craving for some kind of change on a personal level may slip onto today’s agenda, but it may not be the best day to drop ongoing commitments in the light of this. That said; the slightly selfish vibe may suggest otherwise and it could be a little hard to resist temptation! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 20, 26, 34, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A watery Saturn/moon combination is likely to give with one hand and take with the other. Something planned in the morning may well need to be revisited or reworked towards the evening. Alternatively, you may need to contemplate a slightly unappealing U-turn! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 30, 38, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s certainly the potential for new friendships, but you may try to project a slightly false image, possibly just to meet with someone’s expectations. A minor dip in your confidence levels could be the root cause of this. Just be your natural self: it will be enough! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 29, 36, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A complicated vibe could create some minor communication mix- ups for most fire-signs. In your case it’s possible that you’ll be a little too focused on something other than the matter requiring your main attention. You may be nudged, literally or metaphorically, in the right direction again! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 17, 21, 38, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Cash matters are looking relatively stable, but if you decide on a minor splurge do remember to impose a strict budget and then stick to it. Don’t be seduced by glitzy and expensive shop displays. If you do a little window shopping for ideas and inspiration, you’re likely to find something reasonably priced! Today’s Numbers: 4, 8, 11, 25, 32, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Disappointing news may be incoming in the earlier hours, but regard it as a spur to restore some order and some control. Take advantage of your airy traits to think about where the improvements could be made. Don’t write off a potentially positive development either! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 16, 23, 34, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Being a water sign sign, you have the tendency to react emotionally to practical issues. While today may bring a smattering of very minor glitches, do bear in mind that there’s a subtle burst of energy offering discreet support too. It’s a day where you could easily turn things round! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 30, 35, 41

Denzel Washington, Joe Diffie, Maggie Smith, Edgar Winter, Malcolm Gets

