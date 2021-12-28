These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Do all the good you can, in all the ways you can, to all the souls you can, in every place you can, at all the times you can, With all the zeal you can, as long as ever you can. — John Wesley

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

One should be just as careful in choosing one’s pleasures as in avoiding calamities. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Tell me and I’ll forget, show me and I may remember, involve me and I’ll understand.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with some grand plans for a vacation needing to be amended slightly. The problem could revolve around an unrealistic budget, which will make you rethink your plans, but think in terms of silver linings, because the rethink will give you a more solid basis for those arrangements. May will be a challenging month, and you’ll need to find a healthy balance between pleasing yourself and keeping everyone else happy. Summer time will see your financial position gradually improving. Around November it’s important that you keep yourself free of stress, because you’ll be inclined to overreact to the smallest things, but by the end of the month the balance will begin to restore itself again, and you’ll feel less pressured even when you discover you have to make an important romantic decision!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You could find that your thoughts turn to making some positive changes in your lifestyle, whether that’s resolving to exercise every day, or deciding to eat healthier food. This will be a good thing; the only problem will be sticking to it going once the New Year has been and gone! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 22, 25, 32, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Useful planetary changes bode well for relationships and the home environment. The emphasis will be warm. Clear the air with a little straight-talking; be honest, and be open about your feelings. This will be a great day for wiping any slate clean and starting afresh on all levels! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 18, 24, 31, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The opportunity to drop everything and get away, if only for a few hours, is likely to provide the highlight of the day, thanks to the moon. The block to you having a fabulous day is an inclination to turn your nose up at an offer. Maybe you should count to ten to give yourself a little rethinking time! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 27, 33, 37, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You’ll be in a particularly perceptive frame of mind today, thanks to the moon, and you may find that, you’re being nudged into a sensible course of action over a personal matter. That said; anything regarding money and your future career should be also given some thought! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 17, 20, 36, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Your financial position is likely to improve today, thanks to the new moon. In fact, money and possessions may well take on a new significance and you’re likely to attach a little too much importance to the material things. Money making schemes are likely to work, but don’t let cash rule your life! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 20, 27, 33, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The positive benefits of the moon may be somewhat reduced, thanks to pesky aspects that may well have you getting your priorities wrong. You may even be inclined to assume that you’ve got the advantage, or that you’re in the right. However, there’s a good chance that those assumptions will be successfully challenged! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 21, 30, 35, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You’ll be in a very reflective mood today. Planetary changes indicate that you’re approaching a point in your life when you will need to make some big decisions about your life goals. Don’t expect to figure out all of the answers all at once; some things require a little time and patience! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 22, 27, 33, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s a smattering of doubt or suspicion in your chart today. Prickly aspects won’t be so great for your personal relationships, especially those that are relatively new. The trouble is, you may well have overly high expectations and may be a little too quick to judge others’ deeds and words! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 24, 33, 37, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Don’t be surprised if your thoughts turn to the notion of an image change. Maybe you’re already starting to prepare for the New Year with ideas of a new you. Just watch the spending and don’t opt for any ‘way-out’ styles today. It’s best that you jot down your ideas and seek advice from friends first! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 27, 32, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Some beneficial planetary influences will ensure that your mood will balance out today, making this a more thoughtful day in terms of your life outside work or school. Romance is also looking promising, with hints of intimate moments to come. In terms of a plan, don’t forge ahead yet: wait a couple of days! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 22, 36, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A couple of minor influences might make communication a little prone to complications today, but the harmonious vibes of the planets could lead to some exciting moments with someone special. However, you might need to grasp the nettle and say what’s on your mind! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 21, 25, 38, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Today could hold one or two surprises in the form of visiting relatives or close friends, and thanks to the moon, further surprises are likely throughout the course of the day. Take the opportunity to catch up on the news; you may well hear something that is pleasing or has positive ramifications! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 29, 33, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Denzel Washington, Joe Diffie, Maggie Smith, Edgar Winter, Malcolm Gets

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Karrueche Tran has very reason to be excited about the coming year. The planets indicate that she will be able to make the transition into a genuinely global star if she picks the right job offers!

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.