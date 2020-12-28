These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Love people. Use things. Not vice-versa. — Kelly Rothaus

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Beware of a man of one book. — Latin Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Tell me and I’ll forget, show me and I may remember, involve me and I’ll understand.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! There’s a reoccurring theme in the twelve months ahead, and that is travel, although the start of March may seem anything but exciting. However, with the blend of work and romance during the spring, you should find that the travel possibilities start to open up and open out. The summer is likely to be particularly hectic, but some bubbling financial restraints could create a dent in your travel plans in August. It is possible, though, that you won’t be so inclined to find credible solutions to the practical problems that you may face. Travel rears up again in September: this time it is more likely to be work-related, while October sees a very positive development that may well impact on your finances and career! Use November to slow down and don’t knock back a proposal in December without giving it some serious thought!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Planetary shifts will revitalize romance today. If you are already in a relationship you should expect your partner to be extra attentive, while the evening bodes well for hot dates. There’s good news for singles too: a burst of likeable confidence will help you to open up the communication lines! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 27, 33, 42, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Taureans are known to be creatures of habit, and old habits can be very difficult to break, sometimes almost impossible to ditch. However, today, you’re likely to come to certain conclusions that may well set you on a new path altogether. An exchange or realization will be enough to generate the necessary drive! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 35, 41, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Good ideas will flow today; solutions will be easier to implement, and when it comes to a work or school matter you’re likely to be presented with some interesting developments. Progress is definitely within reach today, thanks to fabulous influences; grasping the proverbial nettle won’t be half as difficult as you thought! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 32, 36, 40

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You should find that today’s planetary changes bode well for your friendships and for one relationship in particular. Speaking out on behalf of one individual may well provide an important turning point you, as you will be regarded in a new and fresh light by someone who matters! Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 23, 28, 32, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s quite a dramatic change in the planets for you today as the influences switch from steady reliability to zany originality. Those who have maybe been meekly following are likely to start leading again. Your opinions will be sought and respected, so there’s no need to overdo it, especially this evening! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 21, 30, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Today’s planetary changes bring a lighter hearted tone, and should reintroduce a slight shift in your perspective. You may find that an inclination to buck the trend will have an interesting side-effect: people will listen, and there could be a very interesting response to ponder too! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 22, 27, 33, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The planets suggest you could do with a break. You may be feeling a little lethargic initially and will find it hard to shift this sense of listlessness. However, you should receive some exciting financial news and a couple of hours in your favorite mall will certainly help to lift your mood! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 20, 34, 41, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There are strong indications of travel in the immediate or near future. It is possible that you’ll be invited on a journey related to business or your studies, but it is also clear from the planetary line-up that this trip is going to pave the way for some improvements in your personal life too! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 13, 25, 34, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The home environment comes under the spotlight, thanks to the lively influences, which add a burst of creativity. Not that you’ll lack any staying power; far from it. Once you’re settled on an idea, there will be no stopping you. However, the Venus/Pluto mix could push you a little too hard. Ease up and take your time! Today’s Numbers: 8, 16, 17, 25, 38, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It may be wise to deflect the effects of today’s planetary shifts, which impact on material and financial matters. Don’t be too adventurous; stick with what you know. Creatively you’ll be on a roll, but financially you will really need to keep that burgeoning surge of confidence under some control! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 24, 33, 37, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Renewed contacts and communications are likely to dominate the day, thanks to welcome changes that bring a breath of fresh air. Today is about networking and getting back in touch with colleagues and associates. The visible benefits of being proactive will become more noticeable in time! Today’s Numbers: 1, 11, 20, 39, 43, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Try to resist the influence of pesky Pluto, which could have you fixated on minor or trivial details. Try to introduce a break in your routine. If you’re stuck at work or school then plan an evening of fun. Being a little spontaneous will help unleash the benefits of today’s planetary changes! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 26, 33, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Denzel Washington, Joe Diffie, Maggie Smith, Edgar Winter, Malcolm Gets

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Cruz Beckham may have all the power of his parents behind him, but the attempt to launch him into a teen pop career at the age of eleven is not going to go well thanks to the influence of Saturn!