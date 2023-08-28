Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 28 August 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Peace hath her victories, no less renowned than War. — John Milton

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If you see no reason for giving thanks, the fault lies in yourself. — Native American Proverb (Minquass)

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

The man who does not learn is dark, like one walking in the night.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The pushier vibe is likely to recede significantly. This may give way to a rather mellow mood at a point where you’ll need to be a little more proactive. There may be a slight clash between what you assume and what others perceive on the work front, especially when it comes to current schedules and deadlines! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 14, 23, 27, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Communications with regard to practical and material matters are likely to dominate the day. That said; you may need to rein in slightly impulsive tendencies and think twice about any significant expenditure. In addition; do watch out for being a little too blasé when it comes to sage guidance! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 13, 21, 38, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You could be quite susceptible to a contradictory sun/moon mix. Don’t try to set impossibly high expectations or set restrictive time limits; otherwise, you could find that it turns out to be one of those non-descript, ineffectual days, where nothing is really achieved! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 25, 29, 32, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It could be one of those unsettled days where the more you try to do, the more the tasks keep piling up. Try to resist the pull of the inconsistent sun/moon aspect, which could see you spending too much time on minor details. Try to take a breather to work out where you can cut a couple of corners! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 18, 24, 39, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day where certain plans may need to be adjusted to a realistic level since it’s possible that the unreliable sun/moon mix may overstate any positive results and understate the more negative outcomes. You may need to avoid risk-based tactics, especially when it comes to material matters! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 30, 36, 40

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The sun/moon aspect may well exaggerate an underlying sense of doubt. Feeling slightly out-of-step with the general trend may not help much either. It may be your best strategy to adopt a more middle-of-the-road approach, especially if you need to interact with overly confident types! Today’s Numbers: 3, 6, 19, 23, 39, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Your energy levels are likely to be high, but you could misdirect them. However; it’s possible that one little smattering of good luck and/or great timing will be enough to push you back in the right direction again. All that said; it’s certainly not a day to try and extend this good luck! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 30, 37, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Your sensitivity levels are likely to fluctuate. Your best strategy will be to avoid getting too involved in a potential either/or situation. It may be best to ignore what may sound like a challenge to something you say or suggest. It’s certainly a day to strike a generally neutral tone and stance! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 23, 29, 36, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Balance is what will be missing throughout the day. Slightly distracting influences may divert your attention from where it is really needed. Certain matters may benefit from a speedier approach. There’s also the strong possibility of good news coming in later, which could brighten your mood! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 21, 30, 37, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s not a bad day. You’re likely to feel fairly motivated and geared up for work during the daytime, with supportive influences giving you the stamina needed to take on the more mundane chores. Current influences may well see an entirely separate matter ease off or recede altogether! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 25, 39, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 If you can resist the slightly self-involved vibes, you can really make some progress on the work front. Don’t be put off by one individual’s cautious responses; they’re perhaps being overly guarded. That said; it’s not a day to point out someone’s failings; it’s more a day to be strategic! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 23, 30, 37, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day where you could appear as though you’re switching from one option to another when it comes to work/career matters. It’s possible that you’ll be slightly flustered about incoming information, which may well be completely disconnected from the work issue. Keeping on track may be harder than it sounds! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 25, 29, 32, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

LeAnn Rimes, Shania Twain, David Soul, Billy Boyd, Emma Samms, Daniel Stern, Richard Sanders, Ben Gazzara, Jason Priestley, Scott Hamilton

