Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 28 August 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Peace hath her victories, no less renowned than War. — John Milton

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

When elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers. — African Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

The man who does not learn is dark, like one walking in the night.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There is a suggestion in the planets that you could be a little more sharing and caring in general, while your personal relationships may require a bit of tact and consideration. That said; since you’re not likely to have time to spare for informative dialogue; a brief gesture or two might suffice instead! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 24, 27, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where you may well feel that you are grinding to a complete standstill, although this may be more a feeling than a reality. A Venus/Saturn aspect suggests that the root cause of this vibe will be down to a slight clash with one specific individual. Someone may be getting away with a little too much! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 21, 38, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A slightly critical vibe could have you feeling a little bored with your image or your immediate surroundings. That said; it’s certainly not a day to implement any drastic changes. Not only is it likely that you’ll overspend, but a misjudgment in design and style is highly possible too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 26, 32, 45, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Increased sensitivity and high levels of perception come with an up-side and a down-side. Friendships may be at the center of this problem: there could be a slight disappointment in store, but there’ll be a reason why. It’ll be best to react logically rather than emotionally! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 20, 25, 31, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You should take advantage of the chilly vibes to strengthen one specific area of your life. You’ll have the foresight to assess what needs doing and you’ll have the stamina to do it. The reason why you should tackle it now is because these useful energies will begin peter out later in the week! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 23, 38, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Communications have the capacity to be muddled, so be careful what you say. Take rumors with a pinch of salt, or at the very least sit on the information until you’re absolutely certain that no one has got their wires crossed. Emotional reactions to practical issues may be the root cause of minor confusion! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 21, 30, 37, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Counterproductive influences may have you investing your energies into the least productive areas. Cash matters may be a little hit-and-miss. Since your efforts are not likely to result in an overwhelming success, you’d be best scheduling your time in the less visible but important work! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 28, 32, 39, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The overall vibe may be a trace moody. In addition to this, you’re unlikely to be in a very giving frame of mind, which could create minor tensions rather than ease them. Don’t be too secretive when it comes to communicating in general – this applies to both the home and work front! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 18, 21, 30, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s a slight emphasis on personal resources. Cash-generating opportunities could open up, but unhelpful distractions in the form of pressing work-related problems might not make these openings very obvious. A propensity to give up at the last minute may need to be curbed too! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 27, 33, 38, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s not going to be a bad day, as such, but slightly humorless influences could have more of an impact than you realize. Unwelcome news related to your finances should be kept firmly in perspective, especially since there could be a genuinely positive development on the romance front! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 35, 41, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You’d do well to steer clear of negative opinions and feedback, especially in the work place. If you need to talk through a particular work-related matter, then look to a neutral third- party, because someone on the outside will have the necessary objectivity that you may be lacking! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 26, 31, 43, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You’ll know exactly what needs doing; you’ll know exactly how it will need to be done. However, you’ll also be more sensitive to the slightly unproductive vibe. That said; don’t assume that you’re heading for an inefficient day before you’ve even started. Assume the best instead! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 27, 32, 37, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

LeAnn Rimes, Shania Twain, David Soul, Billy Boyd, Emma Samms, Daniel Stern, Richard Sanders, Ben Gazzara, Jason Priestley, Scott Hamilton

