These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 27 September 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The soul would have no rainbow, had the eyes no tears. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Don’t shake the tree when the pears fall off themselves. — Slovakian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

To see another’s dust but be unable to overtake him.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 While the morning hours may be tinged with slight negativity, there will still be a fairly productive vibe at work. The afternoon hours may well see the pressure decrease, but a luck- draining Jupiter/moon mix could set you back slightly when it comes to incoming news! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 27, 34, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 An AM/PM split in the day may not be as straightforward as it seems. The pricklier morning may bring a minor misunderstanding with a friend – one that can be resolved easily. The warmer vibe in the afternoon could give way to a social blunder that is a little harder to cover up! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 21, 30, 32, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The general vibe is likely to be a little glum to begin with, but it will help you to focus. You may be a little more tuned- in to the day’s potential than you realize. However, the afternoon brings a subtly obstructive vibe: there’s a greater likelihood of wasted efforts and or time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 33, 38, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A temporary Venus/moon combination may unsettle your confidence levels slightly this morning. However, your efforts should be recognized by the end of the day. It could be that a carefully considered decision pays off, but before you take any risk, assess the pros and cons thoroughly! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 29, 36, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A temporary Jupiter/moon influence will have an up-side and a down-side when it comes to practical and material matters. On the up-side you’ll feel as though you have more freedom to expand. On the down-side, may be tempted to test the boundaries a little too much! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 23, 37, 40, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Pesky lunar influences in the morning will actually be far more cooperative ones than the genial afternoon ones. The second half of the day could present something in a slightly unreliable light. If you have to express any concerns, then do so gently and give others a chance to respond! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 29, 33, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It may feel like a gray start to an uninspiring kind of morning. However, the moody vibe will be a great deal better for problem spotting than the afternoon one, which may minimize the extent of incoming news or present it in a slightly misleading way. Quick-thinking will be your hidden forte! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 23, 27, 36, 40

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A possible and minor setback in romance might benefit from being put on hold for the day. Prickly influences in the morning are likely to morph into slightly blasé ones in the afternoon. It may not be possible to create a relaxed atmosphere for serious dialogue at any point! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 29, 35, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There is a subtle AM/PM split in the day. Wet-blanket attitudes in the morning should not be ignored, and if you’re on the receiving end of any enthusiastic responses in the afternoon, then they may need to be diluted somewhat. It’s perhaps a day to be consistent in your approach! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 17, 21, 30, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Despite the gloomy tone of the day, assistance and advice will be there for the taking. Having too many options in front of you may obstruct progress. Selecting a specific, achievable short-term goal will help enormously. Don’t be fooled into a complacent mood in the afternoon! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 25, 39, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It is likely to be a day that offers plenty of food for thought. A slightly awkward vibe may well serve as a hidden advantage, especially during the morning hours. An unusual perspective may take you by surprise in the afternoon. As with other signs, proceed with caution! Today’s Numbers: 5, 17, 21, 26, 32, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You may notice a slightly obstructive vibe from the moment you wake up. However; it’s the sort of day that will enable slow and subtle improvements. A misunderstanding in the earlier hours could actually work in your favor, since it could prepare you for the rather misleading vibe in the afternoon! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 25, 33, 37, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Wilford Brimley, Jayne Meadows, A Martinez, Randy Bachman, Meat Loaf, Shaun Cassidy, Avril Lavigne, Greg Morris, Stephan Jenkins, Mike Schmidt

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.