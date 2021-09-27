These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The soul would have no rainbow, had the eyes no tears. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Don’t think there are no crocodiles because the water is calm. — Malayan Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

To see another’s dust but be unable to overtake him.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a few tricky choices, given the number of oppositions appearing in the first half of the year. Double check your vacation plans, and double check your available cash; start saving now to avoid hassles later! Romance will be sweet in the winter, but a definite reluctance to settle on your part could hold things up; however, the planets in the new year will introduce a much more calming effect but it will be finding time to enjoy a budding or refreshed relationship that will be the problem. Work or school will seem to take over, and you’re likely to be doubly driven, thanks to a possible promotion or reward. However, the summer will see you in a very flighty mood again when what will be needed is a more down-to-earth approach!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 An AM/PM split may see you starting the day with a definite plan in mind. However; a reappearing obligation could cause some minor irritations. Alternatively; a looming, work-based deadline may well increase the pressure. This could impact, indirectly, on a separate emotional situation! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 11, 20, 38, 49

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You may feel hindered when it comes to an ongoing agreement. This is likely to be an informal matter. If the obstruction is due to a matter of poor timing, then simply reschedule things. If it’s because of someone’s failure to deliver, then you may just need to let it go, for now! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 14, 23, 36, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The afternoon’s vibe will be more reliable than the morning’s, so try to schedule your day appropriately. Incoming news shouldn’t be swept aside. By the same token, a verbal exchange may be more important and/or useful than you realize. In addition; don’t take a potentially new situation for granted! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 17, 24, 38, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 An AM/PM split has the capacity to divide and dilute your focus. The trick is not to rush new decisions when it comes to everyday matters. Additionally; discuss emotional and romantic issues sensitively and with a little consideration. As an aside; an out of the blue suggestion may need to be navigated with care! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 24, 29, 33, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A subtle AM/PM split could be a little obstructive. Don’t be surprised if your plans for the day seem to end up being undermined by the unexpected. It may be best to accept that some things are beyond your immediate control, particularly when it comes to putting thought or ideas into action for the first time! Today’s Numbers: 1, 16, 21, 30, 36, 40

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The morning’s pushier vibe may encourage an assertive approach in what may turn out to be a moment of poor timing. You might be eager to pick up the pace over an ongoing project or venture, but after lunch there could be a slight dip in luck and possibly circumstances too: take care! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 28, 33, 41, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Communications are not exactly reliable. The morning vibe suggests that a minor or short-lasting issue can be resolved with ease. However; the afternoon could reveal something that perhaps slipped under the radar. Hidden clauses coming to the forefront are likely. Proceed with caution! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 24, 28, 35, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Don’t under-estimate today’s subtle AM/PM split. If little glitches or problems bubble up, deal with them straightaway, because they do have the potential to grow, particularly when it comes to fresh information of a formal nature. Issues you disregard now may well crop up again later in the week! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 21, 30, 36, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a day where mistakes are likely, thanks to the morning’s carefree vibe. Double-check your transactions from the start. In addition; don’t spend unnecessarily, and don’t leave things to chance. As an aside; a rather divisive sun/moon mix has the capacity to downplay the drawbacks of a new financial commitment! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 24, 33, 38, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Poor timing may seem to interrupt or create delays on several fronts during the morning hours. You could find that you’re too busy to respond to good news. Alternatively, there might be a slight increase in your workload just at the wrong time. Look to the later hours for a welcome turnaround! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 17, 25, 36, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Thanks to a slightly stressful undercurrent, you may receive some unwelcome or unreliable news. It is possible that something from a few days ago resurfaces at a problematic time. However; there’s certainly a sense of progress with regard to one particular matter. This may be connected to a recent emotional issue! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 22, 30, 38, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It could be one of those eye-opening days for you, thanks to the afternoon’s more discerning vibe. It’s possible that one specific choice, possibly connected to a personal development, may be prone to the rather divisive sun/moon mix. Trying to do things the easy way may well backfire! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 26, 33, 42, 47

Famous people born on your birthday include: Wilford Brimley, Jayne Meadows, A Martinez, Randy Bachman, Meat Loaf, Shaun Cassidy, Avril Lavigne, Greg Morris, Stephan Jenkins, Mike Schmidt

Selena Gomez is growing in confidence and it's all thanks to the influence of Jupiter! Over the coming months we will see a whole new persona and much more success for Selena!

