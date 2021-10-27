These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Before the world finds a place for you, find a place for yourself in the world. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

What is true by firelight is not always true by daylight. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Flowing water never goes bad; our door hubs never gather termites.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy birthday! The months ahead will begin with a period of emotional confusion. This is most likely to relate to a friendship rather than a romantic relationship. It will be necessary to have some very blunt conversations in order to finally resolve issues with a friend or acquaintance. The summer will see some interesting developments in terms of your finances and there will be a narrow window of opportunity for you to make some serious improvements to your bank balance. Emotions will dominate again in the second half of the year. However, this time it will be matters of a romantic nature that come to the fore. The romantic intensity should build to a very exciting final month!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The Friday feeling may well be present, but it could begin to drain away, as a rather self-centered vibe takes over, which could give way to a subtly tense atmosphere. Take care with what you say and to whom. As an aside; something you hear or discover may be a little too vague to be reliable just yet! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 23, 25, 32, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 While a subtly more spirited vibe has the capacity to assist work matters, keeping a strong sense of your goal in mind will help, and don’t give up if it gets a little tricky. A minor challenge may feel irritating, but it could be useful. Avoid the sort of grand schemes that could quickly escalate! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 26, 30, 31, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s likely to be a thoughtful day when it comes to fine-tuning personal goals. However; it may not be easy to ignore the slightly judgmental vibe. There may be a feeling that you can’t quite get past one particular block. However; there’s perhaps nothing to be gained by revisiting a sore point! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 24, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Communications are not looking particularly reliable and you may need to recheck one piece of information. Overdue deadlines and closing-dates may well feature too. Pay particular attention to detail, just in case, since the solution to an impasse may be more obvious than you realize! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 27, 31, 40, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The overriding vibe isn’t likely to feel very cooperative, particularly when it comes to romantic matters and personal interactions. Don’t invite too many new commitments, particularly informal ones, especially if you want to reduce the stress. It may be a day where you can’t please everyone! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 20, 23, 35, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 While it may be a constructive day for personal matters, you may need to adjust your expectations when it comes to everyday issues. In addition; do bear in mind that everyone’s insight may be temporarily eroded by the edgy sun/moon mix. Don’t expect too many concessions! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 21, 34, 37, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A marginally competitive vibe may take hold for the duration of the day. It may feel as though others are being secretive or uncommunicative. However; this could be your perception. With that in mind, it’s a day to rethink your approach if you sense opposition from more than one person! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 23, 27, 33, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 An edgy sun/moon mix is likely to direct your attention to an everyday issue, and although it may feel like an ideal day for intense dialogue, the overriding vibe is likely to be unpredictable enough to derail even the most sensitive exchanges. This should pass after today, so it may help to bide your time! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 17, 21, 30, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A prickly sun/moon mix may give way to subtle misgivings. This could be connected to something that was resolved recently, but not to your liking. However, given the subtly uncooperative undercurrent, it’s not a good day to try and renegotiate something that can easily wait another day! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 32, 35, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A perfectionist streak may move in, which is likely to be useful when it comes to fixing your minor errors. However; this ‘corrective’ force could spill over and have you fixing other people’s mix-ups too. You may need to be highly subtle and sensitive when doling out advice! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 21, 23, 35, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 An edgy sun/moon mix may be a little misleading, especially when it comes to matters that require team-work or cooperation. You’ll have a definite sense of right and wrong; but others may not. What you assume to be the perfect conditions for instigating change may actually be quite unreliable! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 27, 33, 37, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 An edgy vibe could encourage the sort of decisions that you may want to reverse in a couple of days’ time. Communications in general may be a little iffy, since there is a very subtle reality-gap. Take your time and do, wherever possible, give yourself some breathing space before agreeing to anything! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 18, 21, 30, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: John Cleese, Ruby Dee, Ivan Reitman, Peter Firth, Lee Greenwood, Kelly Osbourne, Scott Weiland, Carrie Snodgress, Fred DeCordova, Dylan Thomas, Amy Clarke

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Isla Fisher is about to have some excellent luck come her way thanks to the influence of the planets. The good fortune is likely to have more to do with her personal life than with her acting career!

DEAR HOROSCOPE:

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.