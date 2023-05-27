Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 27 May 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Fear less, hope more; Whine less, breathe more; Talk less, say more; Hate less, love more; And all good things are yours. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The innkeeper loves a drunkard, but not for a son-in-law. — Jewish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

To see and listen to the wicked is already the beginning of wickedness.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A gentle vibe offers a moderate start to what actually could be an unpredictable week. It’ll be best to tap into the industrious mood as much as you can to get ahead. You may feel tempted to cut a couple of corners and impose certain time-limits, but don’t overuse this tactic! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 32, 37, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s perhaps not a day to branch out too much, since communications in general may be a trace unreliable and inventive work-related schemes may fizzle out. Slightly over-the- top plans may well take you out of your comfort zone. It may be best to stick loosely with what you know and trust! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 38, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Common sense, when related to practical and material matters, should be pretty reliable. It’s a day to tackle mundane, routine duties and tasks. That said; there’s a highly energetic vibe, which will keep the momentum going. An offer of support should be regarded as a generous extra! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 23, 38, 41, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A gently industrious vibe suggests that it’s a day where extra effort will pay off eventually. However, the sense of achievement might not be as immediate or obvious as you would like. You may be impatient for visible results and/or responses. It’s certainly a day to bide your time! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 33, 47, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s certainly an excellent day to think ahead and perhaps streamline your daily routine, especially when it comes to managing a marginally time-pressured week. Unofficial deadlines and closing dates may create slight tension and unfounded rumors may not help one bit! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 13, 20, 28, 33

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s not a bad day, although there may be a sense that something is slipping from your control. There may even be a hint of change in the air, which could seem unsettling. This could be connected to incoming news from a distance. Don’t react yet: wait until you have all the facts! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 36, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 While the start of the week may feel a little flat and dry, it’s perhaps in your best interests to do what you can without complaint. If it feels as though the pressure is on, then wait for support to be offered, as opposed to actively recruiting assistance, since others may not respond well to directives! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 23, 31, 42, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day where communications could go a little off-beam and you may fail to notice something that later proves to be useful. Don’t worry too much. If you can rise to certain challenges on the work front, you’re likely to draw some very positive attention from the right quarters! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 25, 38, 46, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s likely to be a flat Monday, where the main tasks and duties will feel a little more laborious than usual. A minor and unexpected delay may test your patience even more. Keep plodding away: there may be something of a breakthrough moment right at the last minute! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 20, 24, 33, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 While you may well feel right at home with the fairly reliable vibe, it will still be possible to veer slightly off track, thanks to a minor tendency to be a little too careless with specific instructions or guidelines. It’s perhaps best to be a little more attentive to what is going on around you! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 26, 33, 37, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Beware of wasting today’s quietly supportive vibe. A slightly boring or predictable start to the week may well encourage you to be on the lookout for something a little more inspiring on the work front. However; you could end up over-stretching yourself, or even double-booking yourself! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 21, 30, 39, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day where responsible influences will slip firmly into place. It’s possible that you’ll suddenly feel motivated to tackle something that is difficult or impractical. Do be careful what you take on. If you do commit to something, make sure that you can maintain your pace! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 25, 38, 41, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Adam Carolla, Joseph Fiennes, Vincent Price, Henry Kissinger, Louis Gossett Jr., Todd Bridges, Isadora Duncan

