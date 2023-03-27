Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 27 March 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Whether you think you can or think you can’t, you’re right. — Henry Ford

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Ask a lot, but take what is offered. — Russian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Without experience we will not gain full knowledge.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The full moon may bring a restrictive vibe, especially where emotional matters are concerned. You may feel a little constrained by a sudden or unexpected development in romance. If this is down to someone else’s obstructive nature, then it may be best to be a little more reserved for now! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 21, 30, 36, 44

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The somewhat overly-confident vibe of the full moon you may not be able to get to the root of a particular matter. In order to get a good idea of what’s going on. Actively look for any relevant facts and figures yourself, rather than relying on others to locate the information! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 33, 38, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Despite the slightly brash vibe of the full moon your intuition is likely to be quite intense, and should help you distinguish between what’s accurate and what’s not. If you remember that all is not as it seems, then you won’t be so inclined to act impulsively over a piece of incoming information! Today’s Numbers: 1, 15, 28, 31, 43, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s possibly a day where the element of timing goes a little awry. You may find that a work related matter bubbles up late in the day. There’s even a hint in the planets that this unexpected rearrangement won’t necessarily be a fair or logical one. It’s best to seek trustworthy advice! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 26, 33, 46, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There may well be a little disruption to your social circle, and while this will be low-key, it could cause some underlying tensions. It’s okay to say no, particularly if you’re dealing with someone’s possible unfair outlook. It’s a day where you’ll have a good sense of what is right and what’s not! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 20, 26, 32, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The full moon may well revitalize an issue that you had perhaps forgotten, but this could see you being uncharacteristically sidetracked from your day-to-day schedule. Incoming news may be useful in the long run, but you may need to be very selective about what to accept and what to reject! Today’s Numbers: 4, 18, 22, 34, 36, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Relationships and emotional matters are likely to shift perspective. Something that wasn’t important may become more significant or vice-versa. This is quite likely to occur in stages rather than all in one go. It is likely to be something that you can’t really ignore indefinitely! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 30, 38, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You might get the feeling that something or someone is holding you back. There’s a chance that the problem is likely to be one of false perceptions. The full moon could misrepresent what will be a minor issue, or a tendency to overly worry will make things seem worse than they are! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 29, 36, 40

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Thanks to the full moon there’s certainly more than a smattering of tension in the slightly self-involved vibe. A disagreement over a recent decision may be a part of the cause of the tensions. It’s certainly a day to exercise plenty of tact. Leave yourself enough room to maneuver too! Today’s Numbers: 10, 15, 22, 34, 39, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 If the day is lacking anything, then it will be lacking insight and shrewdness. Other signs may appear quite self-interested self-absorbed. There’s no point trying to work against this, since it will ease off after today. That said; don’t spend too much time on what should be a done deal! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 19, 32, 38, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A slightly irresponsible attitude could spur you into making rash decisions. A head-versus-heart choice may require a little more time, since you could be a little too concerned with maintaining a good image. You’ll perhaps need to firm up on one or two of those trickier decisions! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 22, 27, 39, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The full moon may well bring a kind of rigid inflexibility to certain issues. There’s a very strong sense of an ‘either/or’ situation, which can be resolved, if you can recognize the driving force behind this inflexibility. There may even be a slight control-issue on your part! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 28, 33, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Quentin Tarantino, Maria Schneider, Sarah Vaughan, Xuxa Meneghel, Mariah Carey, Michael York

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.