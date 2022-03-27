These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 27 March 2022.

Who you are speaks so loudly I can’t hear what you’re saying. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

Cuando amor no es locura, no es amor. (When love is not madness, it is not love.)– Spanish Proverb

The longer the night lasts, the more our dreams will be.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You may be able to side-step the highly emotional vibe. That said; it’s possible somebody near-by will be somewhat high maintenance. It’s not a day to demand emotional resilience from those around you; nor is it a day to put up a chilly front. Exercise a little tact for all round harmony! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 32, 38, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s usually a great deal to be said for having a go or trying something new, but what you may need to consider today is whether you’re using one issue in order to side-step a separate matter altogether. Don’t push yourself though. Fretful influences are not likely to support bold actions! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 25, 37, 42, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Certain influences may well suggest that everything is ticking along fine. However, you could find you have to revisit and/or redo what should have been a fairly straightforward matter. The worst strategy you can adopt today will be to leave this issue to someone else to spot! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 24, 29, 33, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You might feel tempted to use rather covert means in order to get your own way, but given that communications may be a little iffy, the planets suggest that you should take a more candid approach. That way, you won’t leave yourself wide open to criticism, if it goes wrong! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 24, 36, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It may be hard to get out of a slightly downbeat mindset. It’s possible that you’ll be torn between differing options and opinions. If so, then your best bet is to make your own mind up. Independent thought is the preferable option, but going against the general grain may not be as easy as it sounds! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 17, 29, 34, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It may feel as though the day is a slight washout. It may even feel as though others are getting all the praise and attention. The operative word there is ‘feel.’ An objective recheck may well offer a different perspective. You’re not the only sign who will experience doubts or second thoughts! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 26, 38, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Misleading influences may pave the way for poor strategies. Information related to material or practical issues could be unreliable. Going on your feelings alone may not be enough: you’ll need to have the numbers and figures in front of you. Holding off signing on any dotted lines too, if possible! Today’s Numbers: 4, 6, 11, 21, 38, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Taxing aspects are likely to make you a little inflexible and this will certainly be one of those days where you’ll need to focus on the positives and try not to take any minor dips or blips to heart. A reversed decision or statement may well turn out to be a blessing in disguise! Today’s Numbers: 3, 27, 28, 32, 35, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 One particular matter or issue that is growing out of proportion and affect everything else may well dip and then rise up again unexpectedly, and the concentrated watery influences certainly won’t help. However, working in your favor is the fact that you won’t be in a mood to let go! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 11, 27, 36, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The watery aspects are likely to amplify current trends. There’s a need to be a little more objective, to think things through a little more and to maybe look beneath the surface. It is possible that you’ll be content to plod, but little signs and signals will point another way forward! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 27, 32, 38, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 One positive influence will act like a buffer against the more negative ones, but that said; don’t be too dismissive about one particular problem or matter – most likely related to the material/practical zone. This matter will be one that perhaps requires a collective decision! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 22, 27, 36, 40

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Stagnant influences will be subtle, but they will be there, draining your ability to stick to your decisions once they have been made. It’s possible that there’s an indirect link to an ongoing emotional matter: uncertain or unsettled feelings may need to be clarified, or at least acknowledged! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 17, 21, 30, 46

Joan Crawford, Moses Malone, Amanda Plummer, Keri Russell, Roger Bannister, Ric Ocasek, Hope Davis, Chaka Khan, Marty Allen

