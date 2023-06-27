Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 27 June 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Argue for your limitations and sure enough they are yours. — Richard Bach, from Illusions

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Behind an able man there are always other able men. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Life can never give security, it can only promise opportunity.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Lunar influences are likely to open up opportunities. Be on the lookout for something that could greatly benefit your personal/social life, and be open to some grounded advice. Do pay particular attention to gentle guidance: it’s possible that someone or something could prevent a silly error! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 25, 34, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Vastly improved influences will bring some much needed vigor and oomph on a day that could facilitate some warm connections – either new or old. It is possible that someone comes into your life: although this isn’t likely to be connected to romance at all, it could turn out to be a welcome, if slow development! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 23, 30, 38, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Emotional attachments could move up a notch, thanks to planetary changes. There may be a trace of confusion in romance. The notion of commitment could emerge; alternatively, there could be a slight shift in your perception, resulting in a possible choice. Don’t rush to conclude something still lingering! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 18, 21, 36, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Romantic matters could take a slightly baffling turn and the normal signals and signs could be subject to misinterpretation. In addition, someone who’s a little hard-to-read may well confuse you a little. Since the rather vivacious vibe could have you blurting something out, it may be best to hold back just a little! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 27, 29, 38, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Vastly improved influences should introduce the right frame of mind for tackling ongoing issues. A gentle combination of confidence and common-sense suggests that it’s a good day to test the waters with regard to an emotional or possibly romantic situation. The evening may bring in belated but welcome news too! Today’s Numbers: 1, 15, 21, 30, 39, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 While the overall vibe will be quite lively with a trace of thoughtlessness, you’ll be more inclined to take a more balanced approach. This bodes very well for matters of the heart. News from a distance may not seem very inspiring, but news closer to home may change your mind! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 26, 34, 38, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Your relationships in general come under the spotlight, thanks to planetary shifts. The overriding vibe may not settle or resolve any lingering concerns as such, but there will be plenty of scope for clarity. A beneficial heart-to-heart with someone close could actually precipitate some very warm moments! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 21, 30, 37, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Planetary changes are likely to sweeten the mood in terms of romance, but cloud your judgment with regard to material matters and personal resources. Even if your finances appear rock-solid, you may still need to guard against making overly extravagant gestures! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 26, 32, 41, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a day where you can expect a general easing of the recent pressures. That said; your romantic zone may well be subject to the unexpected. Something said fairly recently – most likely a casual comment – could take on new meaning. Your best strategy may be to play it a little cool for now! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 20, 39, 42, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Planetary shifts bode well for friendships, strengthening the ones that are already established, and forging new ones. Don’t be surprised if someone new walks into your social circle later in the day. There may be a slight downside: if so, it is likely to revolve around a rather pressured work-based issue! Today’s Numbers: 3, 13, 25, 28, 34, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Thanks to the sun/moon mix you’re likely to feel more in control and in charge than of late. It won’t feel so much like hard work. It’s certainly a good time to figure out how to get more out of life, but don’t try to change too much too soon. Maybe concentrate on one specific area of your life! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 26, 35, 43, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s likely to be a gently or subtly positive day. That said; it is entirely feasible that you miss a couple of little lifts and boosts. A flattering comment or compliment may come your way from some unexpected quarters. There might also be some good news for you this evening! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 14, 27, 33, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Drake Bell, Tobey Maguire, Julia Duffy, H. Ross Perot, Madylin Sweeten, Ross Perot, Helen Keller, Captain Kangaroo, Isabelle Adjani

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.