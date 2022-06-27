These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 27 June 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Argue for your limitations and sure enough they are yours. — Richard Bach, from Illusions

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Go and wake up your cook. — Arab Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Life can never give security, it can only promise opportunity.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The pressure may not ease significantly, but you’ll be in a much stronger position to deal with it. That said; don’t try to claim every single work-related opportunity on offer. Select the ones that are not likely to crop up again anytime soon. Leave the ones that are likely to be repeated for another day! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 25, 38, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Today’s general mood will definitely be a lot focused than yesterday. If you missed a good opening or opportunity on the work front, then use today’s gently charismatic vibe to reclaim it. In addition, an old idea revamped and repackaged might just work this time round! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 32, 38, 42, 49

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There’s a real get-up-and-go kind of vibe, making this a great day to set about tackling any work or career based plans and strategies. That said; don’t schedule every single waking moment around work; you might want to reserve some spare time so you can deal with the unexpected when it comes to romance! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 24, 28, 33, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Improved influences move in for the day. Pleasing and unexpected developments should lift your mood, and any lingering cash concerns should ease a little – but not enough to splurge. Perhaps the only downside will be a tendency to presume that you’re in the right when you’re not! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 26, 35, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Fiery influences give you the upper-hand. The more subtle you are, the better the results. It’s a day where you can, with a little help, deal with any outstanding matters with flair and panache. Critical individuals can be persuaded into a change of heart with the right words! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 24, 37, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A little bit of healthy competition could be just what you need right now to reinvigorate yourself. Work related challenges will not only appeal but will also give you a boost of much needed confidence. Try not to get carried away though: focus on your successes, not on someone else’s possible failure! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 32, 47, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Romance is likely to smolder gently throughout the day. However, a slightly negative situation is likely to develop on the work front. It may even be down to an oversight on your part. That it could have been easily avoided may rattle you. Don’t regret what hasn’t been done. Focus on now! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 36, 43, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Uplifting influences bring a breath of fresh air. The planets indicate the possibility of incoming information and a potential development in romance. It is could be that these two events are connected in some way. It may be tempting to drop everything to pursue this, but take your time! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 24, 33, 37, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The fiery energy may well bring a little warmth into the work environment. It’s certainly a day to strengthen your relationships when it comes to professional networking. There is also an emphasis on personal connections too, starting with an unexpected call or email at some point in the day! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 16, 21, 27, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 If your personal relationships have been showing some strain recently, then fresher influences should help to restore some balance again. Do resist an inclination to revisit or go over minor issues. If there’s a bit of an ‘atmosphere’ then wait for it to disperse: it will, and speedily! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 23, 39, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Fabulous influences will allow a sparkling mood to shine through. It’s a day where you may well end up being the center of attention. Flattering comments can be taken at face value and there may even be a little flirty banter. Don’t hinge your expectations on one casual comment, though! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 25, 31, 38, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a fairly lucrative day. The planets indicate a small boost to your finances. However, your sense of style may well veer from your normal taste. If you feel like a bit of a shopping spree, then just settle for browsing: give yourself a cooling off period, which should be couple of days, minimum! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 28, 32, 41, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Drake Bell, Tobey Maguire, Julia Duffy, H. Ross Perot, Madylin Sweeten, Ross Perot, Helen Keller, Captain Kangaroo, Isabelle Adjani

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.