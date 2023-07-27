Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 27 July 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

I write entirely to find out what I’m thinking, what I’m looking at, what I see, and what it means. — Joan Didion

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Falling hurts least those who fly low. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Man has two ears and one tongue so that he may listen twice as much as he speaks.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A fiery vibe will bring a little gusto to the weekend, but there is a propensity to be slightly clumsy. There could be a minor clash with a similarly-minded person. Don’t let the sun/ moon mix push this too far. Keep it light-hearted and good-natured. Aim to defuse any potential conflicts! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 27, 29, 33, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Fiery influences may bring a marginally fretful vibe for some Taureans. It may seem as though everyone else appears to exude confidence while you flounder. However; what you regard as other people’s confident moves and responses may well be a little embedded in slightly selfish actions! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 18, 25, 32, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’ll certainly be possible to take advantage of the sparkling aspects so you can enjoy a fun-filled day, but there may be a few ‘ifs’ to factor in since a couple of indirect influences suggest that something somewhere is still lurking in the background and shouldn’t be left for any longer! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 17, 24, 38, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 While the sparkly vibe will bring a little oomph, you may reveal a tendency to blow hot and cold over one particular matter. However; the matter itself could be subject to the laws of chance as opposed to someone’s incompetence. It’s certainly a day to be very familiar with all the facts! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 29, 33, 38, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Communications are likely to be lively and constructive, and you should find that you’re one step closer to success or completion of a specific phase. That said; you may need to speed up a particular process or development in order to make the most of what could be a lucky but brief break! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 27, 36, 42, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Slightly unruly influences could see one particular development switch and change throughout the course of the day. Do watch how you respond to those things that could call for a steady commitment since it’s a day where there may be ‘hidden clauses’ in informal agreements. Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 32, 35, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A fun-loving vibe will dominate from start to finish. That said; there’s a distinct possibility that you will commit a slight faux pas without realizing it. If the mood turns a little frosty for no apparent reason, then maybe you’ll need to determine where you’ve gone wrong, which may be harder than it sounds! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 17, 24, 42, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Dazzling influences will be offset by a more subdued vibe. If there’s a minor dispute: stay neutral. Don’t rise to the bait if someone is being a little demanding, and don’t let someone offload too much onto you. All that said, do communicate your intentions with the utmost tact for an even easier day! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 23, 37, 41, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 While your social zone will be rather well-aspected, one particular piece of news may come to your attention. There could be more to this than meets the eye. With that in mind, your best strategy may be to deal with it promptly, even if your first reaction is to leave it until after the weekend! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 14, 25, 33, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There’s a chance that you could over-estimate a particular development, today. Whether this relates to financially-based communications, or whether these expectations revolve around career choices, there is a need to be realistic and to accept that perfection is not always possible! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 18, 22, 37, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Fresher influences will replace the more serious ones but there’s also a slightly tactless vibe to negotiate too. Communications may be a little blunt and, in one or two instances, a little brusque. It’s definitely a day to consider people’s reactions and responses in general! Today’s Numbers: 8, 19, 25, 29, 33, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The fiery sun/moon effect could have quite an impact, especially when it comes to your cash flow. The end result could be that your financial situation, which is likely to start off on a solid note, could take a sudden dip. Watch the minor spending: the tiny purchases could soon mount up! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 21, 32, 35, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Alex Rodriguez, Doug Tiller, Norman Lear, Maury Chaykin, Bobbie Gentry, Jerry Van Dyke, Peggy Fleming, Maureen McGovern

