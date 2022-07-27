These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 27 July 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

I write entirely to find out what I’m thinking, what I’m looking at, what I see and what it means. — Joan Didion

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The sinning is the best part of repentance. — Arabic Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Man has two ears and one tongue so that he may listen twice as much as he speaks.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Change is in the air, but you’ll need to wait until tomorrow before converting thought into action. The wait could test your patience a little, especially if there’s something you’re keen to do or try, but try not to feel that you must do everything right now. Focus on the things you can do at the moment! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 21, 24, 37, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A minor Venus/moon mix could either help resolve an ongoing matter, or it could generate a slightly negative, defeatist approach. It really depends on how you utilize the rather harsh, straight-talking vibe. If you can’t quite gauge someone’s possible response, then wait a couple of days! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 16, 24, 38, 44

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Watery influences are likely to emphasize creative and thoughtful ideas; they may even pave the way for a slight boost on the work/career front. However, if you try to rely on this too much then it could rebound. Being a little more modest about potential achievements won’t hurt! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 19, 28, 31, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Mixed lunar aspects are likely to be the cause of a few minor tensions, especially on the emotional front. It’s possible that you might question whether you can trust someone, but it would be best to push this doubt aside. Stick to the facts and ignore ifs and maybes for the most reliable picture! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 28, 32, 37, 40

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The slightly aloof vive may encourage a colder response than you intend. You’ll be in the mood to make improvements on a personal level. However, if someone is in need of your time and energy, then your best strategy will be to help out, even if that means putting a short-term goal on hold temporarily! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 21, 30, 39, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A low-level sense of discontent is likely to seep in over the course of the day. This could be related to an ongoing or previous agreement. It may be possible that second-thoughts or doubts are hovering in the air. It’s perhaps not the best day for clear, concise and logical decisions! Today’s Numbers: 10, 13, 19, 37, 39, 40

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The day does offer a few advantages, although they may not be very obvious. You’ll be one of the few signs able to cut through any emotive dialogue. Even if you can’t get into your stride, or if you have to endure constant, silly interruptions, you will get ahead of yourself eventually! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 23, 36, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 An intense Venus/moon aspect may make for a slightly dissatisfying day in terms that may be too vague to define properly. There’s certainly a sense of weariness or low energy with regard to one particular matter. That said, what you may need more than anything is a fun diversion for the sake of it! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 26, 34, 39, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A desire for high standards and perfection is likely to linger on, especially when it comes to practical matters. In terms of work or career matters this is actually a beneficial development, as long as you’re not too inflexible with colleagues. Incoming information features highly too! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 27, 32, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It is possible, thanks to the watery moon, that you may feel slightly neglected by someone close. This could be down to a simple misunderstanding and/or mistiming. It’s the sort of mix- up that can be cleared up with a touch of humor. Try not to take things on a personal level! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 19, 26, 35, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Emotional matters are likely to pose some taxing moments for you during the day, thanks to fairly intense aspects. Trying not to draw someone’s attention might be the best approach for today, since it could send out a vibe that others might assume is slightly high-maintenance! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 18, 21, 39, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There is much to be gained from a work or home based situation, if you can manage to shake off a sense of pessimism, or resist the urge to reverse or undo far too much. It’s possible that one specific issue or problem is sapping your focus; if so, put it on ice, for now! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 26, 34, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Alex Rodriguez, Doug Tiller, Norman Lear, Maury Chaykin, Bobbie Gentry, Jerry Van Dyke, Peggy Fleming, Maureen McGovern

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.