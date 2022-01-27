These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Only a life lived for others is worth living. — Albert Einstein

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

In the ant’s house, the dew is a flood. — Old Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Limitations are but boundaries created inside our minds.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a bang! A new face on the scene could rub you up the wrong way, but if you can push your doubts aside you’ll slowly start to realize that this relationship has a great deal of potential, even though this person is almost the exact opposite of you! A few challenges at work or school are likely to test your patience in May, but keep a close friend on hand to help clear your thoughts! Listen to someone’s words of wisdom regarding an emotional matter in October; you will know that it makes sense! A new project or venture is likely to absorb your time in December– don’t give up on it; stick with it in order to nurture hidden talents, and by January you’ll be firing on all cylinders!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You could feel the sting of disappointment as a goal, an ambition, or a plan falls at an unexpected hurdle. However, the intense lunar influences could act like a sieve and strain out a lot of the glitches and snags. All that’s missing is the necessary upbeat, optimistic approach! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 23, 26, 34, 49

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Romance will feature quite heavily in your day, and the planets are suggesting that you’d like to be noticed by a certain someone who at the moment seems either unresponsive or unaware of you. There are plenty of ways to shine and get this person’s attention – but playing it cool is likely to work well! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 21, 37, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 If your confidence levels dip you will be able to depend on a certain someone to lift your spirits again. Whether it’s a moment of flirting or someone asking you out on a date, or for attached Geminis, your other half arranging a very special evening, you will be feeling great by the end of the day! Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 24, 27, 32, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a lively day on most fronts, but if romance is at all involved, then there may be a few minor complications to deal with. If you encounter an obstacle, it’ll be one that revolves around give-and-take, or the lack of it. The best strategy is to meet in the middle and it may be up to you to make the first move! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 25, 32, 36

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You too can look forward to a day that’s going to go right. This will be especially welcome after the last couple of demanding days. There is a potential glitch, which revolves around a possible dip in your finances. However, you can still plan a day that doesn’t incur any costs! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 24, 28, 33, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It is more than likely that you will need to rethink your tactics, especially when it comes to matters of the heart. It’s possible that you have perhaps been less considerate than you could have been. The moon/Uranus combination suggests that an unpredictable mood could cause some minor tensions! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 23, 34, 37, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There’s only one thing that’s likely to sour your good mood today, and that is someone either letting you down or going back on a promise. Whether their unreliability comes as a bit of a shock or not you’ll be able to rescue the situation with a little creative or lateral thinking! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 24, 33, 37, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Given that it’s a day where it is possible to please most of the people, most of the time, you could actually be looking at a fairly relaxed day. Money is looking stable and travel will be favorably aspected in the afternoon. A minor clash of interests won’t be half as tricky to smooth over as it seems! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 21, 32, 39, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 With a couple of strong and very positive influences you should find that your love life improves drastically. In fact you might be spoilt for choice. Just try not to be too pushy with people, but at the same time make sure you seize the opportunities as and when they arise! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 23, 28, 35, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It could be a challenging day, with certain boundaries and limits being temporarily blurred. The line between friendship and romance is likely to waver. It’s best not to cross that fine line between banter and flirting on a day where miscommunication and mixed signals are far too likely! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 19, 22, 39, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The intense lunar aspects suggest that you’re going to feel a little held back by the need to reconsider tactics; double check figures and question facts. This level of meticulousness is likely to cause you some frustration, but you can rely on a pensive friend for some insight! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 22, 29, 33, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day that may bring a series of minor irritations. It’ll be important to keep these in perspective, since they may well build throughout the day. Otherwise, by this evening you may feel a little under attack. The best response is to try and ignore the downs getting to you and focus on your friends and family! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 19, 29, 36, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Mimi Rogers, Troy Donahue, Donna Reed, Bridget Fonda, Cris Collinsworth, Liam Kearns, Alan Cumming, Tamlyn Tomita, James Cromwell, Tracy Lawrence, Jerome Kern

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Sistine Stallone is hoping that her family connections will help her develop a successful modelling career. Unfortunately, the planets tell us that a family issue, in the nest couple of months, could have a significant negative impact!

