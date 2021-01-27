These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Only a life lived for others is worth living. — Albert Einstein

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

God could not be everywhere and therefore he made mothers. — Jewish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Limitations are but boundaries created inside our minds.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will see a need for you to develop some self restraint: as you will need to channel a surge of energy, and work or school will be the best place, because, success in this field looks very likely. February and March are the months that concentrate on the family, and on yourself. April is cash-oriented, while May gets serious when it comes to love! You may suffer a crisis of confidence during August, but October brings a dramatic turnaround again; December may bring a short lived romantic encounter, but notions of commitment may be too soon. The post New Year period is the time when need to check that you’re paying enough attention to other areas of your life!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The airy energy may well bring a little warmth into the work environment. It’s certainly a day to strengthen your relationships when it comes to professional networking. There is also an emphasis on far-off contacts too, starting with an unexpected call or email at some point in the day! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 21, 26, 33, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Although the new moon usually signals new beginnings, it’s not the greatest day for snap decisions. Since tomorrow’s more insightful vibe should help you make an informed decision, a cooling-off period may be required on a couple of fronts, including career and work matters! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 20, 25, 31, 49

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The effects of the new moon may well add a little sparkle but at the same time this may decrease your levels of judgment. It’s a day that favors relationships rather than career matters and/or business ventures. Specifically, good news may require a more muted response! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 23, 28, 32, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Incoming news may take you by surprise, thanks to the rather effervescent new moon. This could relate to an emotional problem or matter that’s been puzzling you. The solution might not be what you were hoping for, but you should regard the developments as a definite step forward! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 27, 33, 37, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The new moon is likely to bring in a usefully adventurous accent. If you have missed an opening or opportunity on the work front recently, then use the gently pushy vibe to reclaim it. In addition, an old idea revamped and repackaged might just work this time round! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 24, 31, 35, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The pressure may not ease significantly, but thanks to the new moon you’ll be in a much stronger position to deal with the unexpected. That said; don’t try to scoop up every single little opportunity that may develop. Be more discerning and think in the longer term! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 23, 31, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 An energetic vibe will make this a great day to set about tackling any work or career based plans. That said; don’t schedule every single available moment around work; you might want to reserve some spare time so you can deal with the possibility of a new development on the romance front! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 29, 33, 35, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The dazzling new moon is likely to bring a practical mind-set, so use the day to catch up, sort out and generally get organized. You have the chance to forge ahead on the work-front and the chance to tend to any domestic matters too. The only downside will be a tendency to presume that you’re in the right when you’re not! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 27, 34, 41, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Thanks to the airy new moon the mood should be a little more cooperative. That said; don’t let small work-related opportunities slip past, because they may not crop up again any time soon. By the same token, you may need to resist the temptation to show off a little! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 28, 33, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A little bit of healthy competition could be just what you need right now to bolster yourself. Work related challenges will not only appeal but will also give you a boost of much needed confidence. A critical individual can be persuaded into a change of heart with the right words! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 35, 41, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The new moon in your sign heralds a gentle new beginning. The planets indicate the possibility of incoming information may be the start and a potential development in romance could be on the cards too. It may be tempting to drop everything to pursue this, but take your time! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 22, 29, 38, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Thanks to a subtly fretful undercurrent, a slightly negative situation is likely to be brought to your attention. This may be down to an oversight on your part and the fact that it could have been avoided may rattle you. Don’t regret what hasn’t been done. Focus on now! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 17, 21, 33, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Mimi Rogers, Troy Donahue, Donna Reed, Bridget Fonda, Cris Collinsworth, Liam Kearns, Alan Cumming, Tamlyn Tomita, James Cromwell, Tracy Lawrence, Jerome Kern

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Kate Hudson is one of those stars who is not quite a global celebrity but is very much part of a celebrity group. However, the positive influence from Mercury suggests that she will receive a very individual boost in the next couple of months!