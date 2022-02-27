These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a dynamic note, with several planets encouraging you to really strive towards the achievement of your key goals. Money, material things and resources will become very important during the months of June and July, and a sprucing up of your room or home will put you in a happier frame of mind. In September you’ll need to find something that counteracts a tendency to be a little too critical – you might have the best intentions, but you’ll need to keep a close friend on hand to let you know when you may have gone a little too far! It’s all change in November: you’ll feel more inclined for some adventure and won’t be so nervous about taking calculated risks! Watch the cash flow in January– open a savings account! This month will also see you being more focused on your relationships than on your work or school, which bodes well for both romance and friendships!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Things should start feeling a little less complicated today, thanks to the waning influences. Don’t be surprised if you start to feel lighter of heart, and a little heavier in the wallet. If someone offers an unusual invitation, or you find yourself on an unusual date, go with it! Today’s Numbers: 5, 7, 13, 28, 32, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Yesterday’s pressures should ease significantly today. It’s a day to structure as you want; as long as you take into account any cash restraints. The afternoon may well bring an interesting development: something currently on the sidelines is likely to attract your attention. Note it, for future reference! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 24, 33, 37, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You might experience a low level of frustration today, especially if you want to get things done, but find that certain people around you are being rather listless. You can either wait until later in the day, or you can use your skills to motivate others, which actually won’t be half as difficult as it sounds! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 21, 30, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Your day should start to improve when you tackle a domestic or home-related matter. Any niggles should be easily soothed if you’re prepared to listen, absorb, and then act on the information. Invitations out are more likely in the afternoon and you should find that you have a little more time and energy to socialize! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 28, 32, 37, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day to relax, chill, kick back and just generally unwind, but there may be a condition attached. There is a lingering emphasis on romance for some, while for others there’s plenty of uncomplicated fun to extract from the day. However, first you may well have to deal with something that you really can’t put off any more! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 16, 21, 30, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A pesky lunar influence is likely to have you getting your priorities wrong today, especially during the first part of the day. You might be wise to ignore your own wishes if they conflict massively with other people’s needs. If you need to reach a compromise, wait until the afternoon! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 23, 28, 32, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The positive lunar aspects should turn this day into a good one. First, there’s a much needed energy boost, so plan your day accordingly; tackle all those necessary duties/chores in the daytime, because second, there’s an interesting evening to be enjoyed! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 24, 29, 33, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You face a definite split in the day. The pre-lunch period is likely to be slow, languid and a little too easy-going. However, the afternoon will bring in some dynamic, happening aspects. Therefore, there will be time to catch up, to compensate and to accomplish. If someone requests your time, volunteer your afternoon! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 24, 36, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Yesterday’s problems or issues should start to fade, especially after lunch. If you have the cash, head off to the mall. You’ll certainly be in a thoughtful mood, so if you’re attached, extend yesterday’s romantic mood into today and get away somewhere. Arrange a surprise for someone. Cultivate that warm feel-good factor! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 13, 28, 32, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Brace yourself for a bit of a patchy day: awkward influences are likely to have you feeling restless and unable to settle down to anything, especially in the morning. You’ll regain your get-up- and-go in the afternoon, but you’ll prefer to do things your own way, which is fine, but don’t go out of your way to be difficult! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 24, 29, 33, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Not getting yourself tied up in knots will be important, today so the dent in your energy levels could actually work in your favor. Take advantage of the undemanding vibes to approach an on- going problem in a less harsh light. Perhaps if you give it some time, the answers/solutions will come! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 20, 26, 35

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There’s a rather subtle AM/PM split in the day. Inactivity in the morning could be a source of mild regret in the afternoon. It could be that you try and make up for lost time in the afternoon, but it may not be as straightforward as ‘better late than never,’ because this could end up being a lost opportunity! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 32, 37, 40

