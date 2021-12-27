These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Life is a great big canvas-Throw all the paint on it you can. — Danny Kaye

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

One nail drives out another. — German Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Intelligence is endowed, but wisdom is learned.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a real burst of adventure, but make sure that it isn’t misdirected. Invest your energy into something worthwhile and you’ll soon be able to appreciate the rewards. You’ll learn to be more self assertive, which will help you to control your fluctuating moods. You might feel the urge to just drop everything and do something on the spur of the moment in April, but making too many detailed and fussy plans might actually cause confusion; keep it simple. Romance will supply its fair share of highs and lows, but by the end of the year you’ll be riding a high. The end of the twelve months is likely to finish as it started, with a renewed sense of adventure that you shouldn’t ignore!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Already there will be a definite slump in any good intentions, as fun-loving and careless aspects encourage you to reverse a recent and very sensible decision. There’s a slight streak of rebelliousness too. Perhaps if you indulge this a little with a fun-filled evening out, you’ll get it out of your system in time for tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 27, 32, 36, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s a topsy-turvy focus in your chart. Where creativity will be required, you’ll tend to be quite straight-laced, but where sensible or toned-down decisions will be needed, you’ll tend to go a little over the top. There’s little you can do, except, perhaps, be aware of this trend! Today’s Numbers: 5, 7, 13, 20, 39, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Cash and material matters are very favorably aspected today. It could be that a money making scheme provides a welcome boost to your cash reserves. Alternatively, the boost could come in the form of some good news: perhaps a recent finance-related idea or proposal will be reconsidered! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 15, 24, 38, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Be prepared for an illuminating day, because it looks as though you’ll be on a learning curve. Someone, possibly an older figure or a well liked relative, will get you to see something in a different light. This change of opinion is quite likely to be linked, one way or another, to yesterday’s misgivings! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 17, 21, 30, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There is likely to be two opposing planetary vibes today. On the one hand there’s a driven, efficient you who wants to consider career aims and future goals; on the other hand, a friend may well appeal to your sympathetic, sensitive side over a minor problem. Try not to stall the friend! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 22, 27, 32, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Normally one of the more cautious signs there is a danger of rash thinking, today. You may be feeling restless and may be attracted to what appears to be a get rich quick scheme of some description. Whatever you do don’t invest in anything today. In fact treat all money matters with a little caution! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 32, 35, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Glowing lunar influences suggest that you gearing up to make some definite choices, which will most likely be related to cash and work. In addition, it’s highly like that the choices you make today will have a significantly positive outcome in the post New Year period! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 17, 25, 33, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Calmer influences slow the pace, but not too much. You should be able to direct the day pretty much as you wish. There’s a positive emphasis on your social life and there’s an equal emphasis on clearing up loose ends that are possibly work or school related. Tidying up those loose ends first is perhaps the best strategy! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 21, 38, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s a very useful and complimentary split in today’s chart. You’ll have enough creative vision to see the wider picture and you’ll have enough of a pragmatic outlook to do all the necessary trouble-shooting. Use this winning combination to make some highly beneficial decisions relating to work or school! Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 16, 22, 35, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The accent will be on both practical matters and on creative ones, today. The practical issues are likely to revolve around how best to structure your daily life, while the creative drive will encourage you to make those improvements that will broaden your horizons. Attending both key areas will bring definite benefits! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 19, 24, 36, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Today is going to be a curious mixture of good and less good. On the positive side you’ll be looking at new beginnings and new starts, most likely in terms of an important relationship. On the down side, it’s best not to let someone’s slightly quarrelsome mood impinge! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 13, 17, 21, 38

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s possible that you’ll be pulled in two directions today. Being innovative and ‘out-there’ will appeal when it comes to making a strong impression on someone important. However, there is an underlying desire to adopt a ‘be natural’ approach. Perhaps you’re right to exercise a little caution! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 27, 32, 35, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Marlene Dietrich, John Amos, Gerard Depardieu, Heather O’Rourke, Tyler Nelson, Dean Palmer, Cokie Roberts

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Lady GaGa should have an excellent new year ahead, thanks to the movement and influence of Jupiter. There are signs that she may leave behind her singing and focus entirely on her acting career!

