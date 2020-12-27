These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

Do all the good you can, in all the ways you can, to all the souls you can, in every place you can, at all the times you can, With all the zeal you can, as long as ever you can. — John Wesley

Between saying and doing, many a pair of shoes is worn out. — Italian Proverb

Intelligence is endowed, but wisdom is learned.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a change of image or a complete make-over, as you begin to pay more attention to the way people see you. The material things in life will become very important, but you’ll feel less easy talking about your feelings, especially during the late spring, when you’ll be inclined to brood and dwell on things rather than sharing any day-to-day problems. A close friend, most likely a water sign, will be important in helping you through this phase around this time, but don’t worry, because by September things will be picking up nicely as a sense of adventure overcomes you. This mood will continue well into the winter, when you’re likely to discover a whole new direction in life!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The fiery vibe could have quite a revitalizing effect, although you may tend to overstep the mark when it comes to even simple plans for the day. Whether at home or at work, do accommodate others to avoid any unnecessary tensions. In addition; be realistic with regard to new information! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 17, 25, 32, 48

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The fiery influences may well be a little too impulsive for the typical Taurean. If other people’s actions and reactions strike you as far too impetuous, then it may be best to avoid appearing judgmental. Additionally; a misunderstanding or mix up may well require a carefully thought out response on your part! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 20, 24, 33, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It might be wise to keep romance at bay for the day, especially if you’re single or you’re considering a first or second date. Bubbly influences may not inspire many tender moments. Unusually for a graceful Twin, you may need to watch for committing a verbal slip too! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 30, 37, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The pushy vibe could cause you some stress. You may want to demonstrate efficiency and capability where it matters, but sustaining an impressive pace will be difficult. It almost goes without saying: don’t try to rush an emotional/romantic based decision or outcome today. You may be missing certain facts! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 19, 23, 35, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A fiery burst is likely to test your ability to act with a little more caution. A measured reaction to incoming news will serve you better. It’s possible that you’ll either be off-beam over someone’s intentions, or there will be a misunderstanding or mix up. What you need to do is stick to the facts! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 22, 36, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Communications are well-aspected, but you may feel reluctant to act on any incoming information. By the same token, there’s perhaps a slight tendency to adopt a gloomier outlook. A nagging feeling or voice that you could do better, or be better, is what may be behind this! Today’s Numbers: 1, 16, 19, 33, 41, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Communications could veer off track, thanks to a rather pushy vibe. Do try to minimize misunderstandings and mixed signals, especially informal ones. A slip of the tongue could draw attention to a recent error or mistake and verbal exchanges in particular may require a little more sensitivity! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 22, 30, 38, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day where a rather exuberant vibe will need to be reined in a little; otherwise you could find that you over-extend yourself. It will be too easy to underestimate minor problems, and too tempting to ignore them. As an aside; take a more cautious line with financial and material matters too! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 23, 27, 36, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The moon could in your sign encourage a less than efficient approach, which may in turn lead to some minor and avoidable glitches here and there. Whether you’re still enjoying the holiday or back to work, you will certainly benefit from concentrating on one thing at a time! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 12, 20, 28, 37

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Pushy influences could cause you some stress. You may feel compelled to demonstrate competence where it matters, but don’t do it in a way that irritates those around you, since this temporary vibe won’t be a subtle one. Competitive urges may need to be restrained a little as well! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 17, 21, 32, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Thanks to the highly vigorous vibe it’s a day where you may need to watch out for being a little insensitive. A possibly unexpected development in your friendship zone may require a more subtle approach. When it comes to seemingly opposing either/or choices, try and stick as closely to the middle path as possible! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 19, 23, 30, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It may be one of those slightly time-pressured days. If something is at the top of your agenda, then deal with it. Don’t ignore pressing issues and don’t be pressed into ignoring them by others. A little breathing space here and there could be all you need to stop yourself from making an impulsive decision! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 22, 31, 45

Famous people born on your birthday include: Marlene Dietrich, John Amos, Gerard Depardieu, Heather O’Rourke, Tyler Nelson, Dean Palmer, Cokie Roberts

Kylie Jenner is doing extremely well with her latest venture, a pop up shop, and the planets indicate more positive news on the way for her in terms of business early in the new year!