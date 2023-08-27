Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 27 August 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Fear is a darkroom for developing negatives. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If you saw what the river carried, you would never drink the water. — Jamaican Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Every day cannot be a feast of lanterns.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Planetary shifts later in the day should bring about a much-needed breath of fresh air on most fronts. However, there may be a surprising contact or exchange later in the day, although you may need to get up to speed on the work front in order to make the most of this potential development! Today’s Numbers: 4, 6, 11, 28, 32, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Yesterday’s obstructive vibe should give way to a more spirited one today. That said; with regard to a separate matter, a possibly recent one or ongoing one, you may need to accept that you can’t do everything and please everyone. It’s more of a day to focus on what you can do! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 18, 21, 30, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You should feel a little lighter-hearted almost from the start, although you’ll need to guard against a tendency to take on far too much, far too soon. Since you’ve been restrained by stodgy influences for quite some time, you may need to pace yourself and resist the temptation to liven up the atmosphere! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 14, 27, 32, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The day is likely to be infinitely warmer, but there’s a marginally careless vibe in operation too, especially when it comes to informal communications. Bear in mind that you’re likely to be a little glib or casual when it comes to a friend’s problem or dilemma. It’s certainly not a good idea to be too dismissive! Today’s Numbers: 1, 13, 25, 39, 43, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You’re likely to be able to quash yesterday’s slight sense of pressure or stress, thanks to a relaxed vibe. In addition, it’s possible something that was previously exasperating will either resolve itself or lose significance. If that happens, let it go; don’t try to invoke it or resurrect it again! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 14, 20, 38, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Planetary shifts suggest an almost immediate lightening of mood and approach towards the evening time. The emphasis could switch quite noticeably from being sensible and responsible to having fun for the sake of it. That said; it’s definitely a day to avoid extravagant gestures! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 21, 30, 36, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Romance is certainly in the air, thanks to warmer influences. It’s a day to make the most of informal get-togethers and small social gatherings. You may feel in two minds about a clumsy encounter. It may be best to follow your intuition. A friend’s perspective may be highly useful! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 22, 27, 33, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Yesterday’s tensions are likely to give way to an impulsive and fairly active mood today. You’ll get a chance to clear the air and maybe get something off your chest. Work-based developments should be a little less draining as a result. However, your finances may need careful handling! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 20, 28, 33, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Change may be on the near horizon. You may hear something in the form of a rumor, and although nothing is likely to be verified specifically today, it is possible that a poor decision or development will be reversed soon. The evening could bring a solution to an earlier problem! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 22, 34, 38, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You are likely to experience a burst of energy and you’re also likely to find a positive focus for it too. This may materialize as a flash of inspiration, quite possibly as a result of overhearing a chance comment. Whatever it is that inspires you, make sure that you go with it! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 30, 35, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A couple of minor aspects will make this a sort of clearing-up day, perhaps even literally if you have overdone it slightly. A minor stroke of good luck could materialize at the right time, while a slight boost to your finances or some good news should be taken as a positive sign! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 29, 32, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 An error or a miscommunication regarding your finances may crop up on a day when you’re likely to be a little too laid-back. The planets aren’t suggesting that you should overreact, but you might need to take a cash-flow glitch a little more seriously, in order to resolve it! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 21, 30, 37, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Alexa Vega, Martha Raye, Alexandra Kyle, Barbara Bach, Sarah Chalke, Paul Reubens, Tuesday Weld, Daryl Dragon, Mother Teresa, Lyndon Johnaon

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.