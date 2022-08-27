These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 27 August 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Fear is a darkroom for developing negatives. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

When a wife sins the husband is never innocent. — Italian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Every day cannot be a feast of lanterns.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There could be an interesting development, but there may be a slight downside, which will be entirely avoidable. The Venus/moon mix could have you over-interpreting a development or comment on the career front. If you do commit a slight gaffe, don’t try to cover your tracks – it’s not likely to work! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 19, 25, 31, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You may start off by feeling slightly at odds with others, especially on the work front, where there could be a confidence issue to resolve. However, fairly obstructive influences will actually help you to rise to the occasion and you could end the day with a minor achievement. Be happy with small successes! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 24, 36, 42, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a day where you may experience a creative surge, which could be wasted, unless you find a way to channel it. The general vibe is likely to zone in on ordinary matters and offer ordinary solutions. That said; you will be able to view small problems and glitches with a slightly different eye! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 25, 32, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The brief Jupiter/moon mix may have you indulging in one moment of recklessness when it comes to your cash flow. You’re likely to reverse any poor approaches and strategies quite quickly, but not before you’ve made a dent in your resources. Do think twice before committing your cash to anything! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 30, 35, 42, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Material matters will take the focus, with a specific emphasis on forging ahead on the work side. That said; don’t become too obsessed with visible results and personal gains. Take some time to nurture your professional relationships – this is the area that could really use your attention! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 29, 34, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s not a bad start to the week as such, but do recognize and accept the cosmic limits. Opportunities to address a platonic relationship will arise earlier in the day, while the evening may well bring an unexpected disclosure. Incoming information may require a little more time! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 26, 35, 43, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a day where you may feel that something is shifting in the ether. You should mentally note any interesting developments and keep them in mind. There’s a possible change involving another person. As with other signs, small developments are not likely to occur straightaway! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 28, 34, 41, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There may be a brief period of low-level anxiety, which could extend for the entire day. It is possible that you’ll get hints or whispers of something, but without any confirmation. It may be best not to react just yet, since incoming rumors are likely to be either exaggerated or distorted! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 32, 39, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It looks as though it is going to be a very capable, proficient kind of day. However; there may be a slight chill in the air. It’s the kind of day where you can make light-work of demanding chores or tasks, but can’t seem to find the right words when it comes to your relationships. Tread lightly! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 20, 29, 36, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s perhaps best not to rely too much on incoming support, especially during the daylight hours. There is a slight communication gap: other people’s suggestions or advice may well seem to be the opposite of what you’re looking for. However, a closer analysis may change your mind again! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 25, 32, 37, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a day where one small error could overshadow the generally good-natured vibe. A miscommunication when it comes to your professional relationships may not be noticed at first, but a slight chill in the air may well develop later. It may be hard to retrace your steps and identify the actual blunder! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 29, 36, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Direct influences could lead to a decision to make some positive changes. However, this isn’t likely to be concluded today, so don’t expect any results for a couple of days. It might even be a question of admitting, finally, whether something is working or whether it is now past its best! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 25, 32, 39, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Alexa Vega, Martha Raye, Alexandra Kyle, Barbara Bach, Sarah Chalke, Paul Reubens, Tuesday Weld, Daryl Dragon, Mother Teresa, Lyndon Johnaon

