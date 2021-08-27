These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Fear is a darkroom for developing negatives. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If you saw what the river carried, you would never drink the water. — Jamaican Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Every day cannot be a feast of lanterns.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a fabulous note, with an opportunity to take a trip. The theme of romance continues right up until Christmas, but work or school will need your attention too! The New Year could see the chance to take a new training or vocational course, while March introduces a new set of friends. The best month for career opportunities and developments is May! This opportunity won’t remain open for long, so don’t dither, because July is not so great for travel. August could see a very positive family event, and will be great for romantic getaways, you should find this is the best month for positive romantic developments!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A small cash boost is likely to make your day, but you may not be able to decide what to purchase. Even recruiting the advice of your most up-to-date, stylish friends won’t help to refine your choices. Hold off spending your cash until a more decisive approach moves in! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 22, 26, 34, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Personal relationships, including romance, might need a little tact and consideration from you. A couple of pesky aspects may have you reading too much into a chance comment or minor development. On top of that, an inclination to blurt something out could make matters worse! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 24, 38, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Romantic matters are looking set to improve, as long as you keep things light. Whether you’re single or attached you’ll easily find the right words and will strike the right mood. Be prepared to be the center of attention, and don’t be surprised if you find that you’re being spoilt for choice! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 18, 26, 31, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There are some good moments in store, as long as you watch the spending. Since the influences zone in on social activities and get-togethers, keeping a tight rein on your cash-flow might be harder than it sounds, but you don’t really need to splash the cash in order to have a great time! Today’s Numbers: 6, 17, 19, 24, 35, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Thanks to fairly mild influences you’ll be more in tune with your emotions, especially during the daytime. The evening, however, may well bring in some minor misunderstandings, which may well be caused by a sudden sensitivity to anything you may regard as criticism! Today’s Numbers: 2, 12, 23, 25, 31, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A glut of watery aspects suggests that the day will be best utilized by simply relaxing. Make sure that you have one or two chilled-out friends to keep you company and just put everything else on hold so you can let your hair down. Travel may be on the agenda too! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 25, 29, 32, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 This is a day to find some time to yourself, not so that you can recharge your batteries, but so that you can get ahead of yourself on the work and/or domestic front. This is because you may well encounter minor interruptions and glitches; ones which you perhaps hadn’t anticipated! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 15, 26, 35, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Today is likely to see a slight dip in your mood, thanks to the watery influences. A frustrating delay or setback may develop by the evening. However, it will not be as bad as it seems; all that will be required is a straight-forward and uncomplicated solution. The trick will be to filter out your emotional reactions! Today’s Numbers: 5, 17, 28, 33, 39, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Cash matters are looking less than fabulous, and so prudence should be your watch word. Unfortunately, you are in a generous mood but don’t be at all tempted to use your credit cards and keep tight control over your money, no matter what fabulous outfit or accessories catch your eye! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 24, 35, 42, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There are a couple of planetary clashes, but thanks to a humorous and good-natured streak you are unlikely to be affected too badly. Watch out for getting the wrong end of the stick, though, especially when it comes to romance. If you do get it wrong, don’t be too slow to admit it! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 26, 31, 38, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Communications may be a little taxing. Watery influences may add a little too much intensity to one particular matter. You may even notice some minor friction between certain personality- types; if so, don’t get drawn in, or you could end up fretting about it long after it’s been dealt with! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 23, 27, 32, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Thanks to slightly needy influences you could find yourself fielding requests for help or trying to incorporate demands on your time in an already tight schedule. There should be the space for you to snatch a couple of hours away from it all, but not before you’ve made considerable headway in your obligations! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 26, 36, 41

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Alexa Vega, Martha Raye, Alexandra Kyle, Barbara Bach, Sarah Chalke, Paul Reubens, Tuesday Weld, Daryl Dragon, Mother Teresa, Lyndon Johnaon

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Ryan Seacrest may live to regret his new romance, because it is taking his attention away from his career and the planets suggest that now is the worst time for him to be distracted!

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.