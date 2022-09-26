These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 26 September 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Wisdom: to live in the present, plan for the future, and profit from the past. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Do not employ handsome servants. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

The beginning of wisdom is to call things by their right names.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There’s a subtly pessimistic vibe affecting your reaction when it comes to potential opportunities. Even if everything seems to be correct and in order you could find that you’re actively looking for the smallest pitfalls. A reluctance to commit to something specific could be the root cause of this! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 27, 31, 40, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A whole mix of influences may create a slightly conflicted vibe. You may feel almost obliged to dazzle, inspire or amaze others when it comes to innovative ideas on the work front. However, it may be that your heart’s not really in it. Perhaps it’s a day to be a little more cautious! Today’s Numbers: 2, 4, 17, 21, 30, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a day that could turn out to be resoundingly successful or rather unproductive. It depends on how you deal with the slightly aimless vibe. It’ll be too easy to admit defeat before you have even started and decisions that don’t usually faze you may seem harder! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 26, 29, 33, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 While the general vibe won’t exactly be sparkly and bubbly it is likely to be functional. There may be a sudden or unavoidable development – possibly connected to past matters. Incoming news may not be what you want to hear, but it may well have a positive side-effect in the long term! Today’s Numbers: 7, 19, 27, 34, 39, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 While the luck-inducing influences will start to fade, do keep your ears and eyes open, because it is possible that you may learn something interesting. This is likely to be connected to romance. Watch your responses: slightly insensitive responses will come back to haunt you! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 29, 35, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Quite spirited influences are likely to be offset by a more cautionary vibe. That said; a chance encounter may prove useful or instructive, and a relative’s or colleague’s perspective may prove to be spot on. However, it’s not a day to go actively searching for problems to fix! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 34, 39, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You may feel like branching out a little, especially if you’re faced with the same old routine yet again. That said, although you’re likely to feel a little bit adventurous, the thought of doing something a little different is not likely to last beyond today. Use the temporary vibe to let off a little steam! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 20, 22, 38, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You’re likely to be faced with a choice between doing something different with a slight risk or doing something useful, but possibly a little mundane. There will be hidden advantages and downsides to both approaches. It might be wise to postpone this decision for a day or so! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 26, 37, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Romance is looking well aspected on a day where the workload is likely to ease up a little. You should be able to make most of the fairly relaxed vibe to arrange an evening out. However, all this is predicated on one piece of cosmic advice: look forward, not back! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 30, 38, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day where you’re likely to be a little intense and quite possibly demanding too. It may be that a moment of competitiveness sparks a feeling of discontent. However, any minor tensions and marginally slumped moods can be reversed, if you can overcome slight control issues! Today’s Numbers: 1, 15, 22, 34, 37, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Your airy traits are likely to be magnified by the moon in your sign. A craving for a mini-break; a change of scene, or a little relief from the same old routine may encourage a slightly reckless approach for those facing a full work day. Look to the weekend for the missing sparkle! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 25, 29, 32, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It looks to be a reasonable day. The only block may be an inclination to fret about a work related matter that should be consigned to the vaults. Incoming information may be at the root of this worry, although the planets suggest that it should recede again around the evening! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 16, 21, 30, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Mary Beth Hurt, Olivia Newton-John, Linda Hamilton, Lynn Anderson, Kent McCord, Melissa Sue Anderson, Serena Williams, James Caviezel, Christina Milian

