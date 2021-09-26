These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Wisdom: to live in the present, plan for the future, and profit from the past. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Don’t stay long when the husband is not at home. — Japanese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

The beginning of wisdom is to call things by their right names.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with the feeling that you’re in a rut. December might start on a chaotic note, but romance will sweeten your mood. January is a time for very happy family events and occasions, while February could be a lean month. Stick with a good idea in March, even if it seems an uphill struggle; others will come round. April will be a time for home improvements, while May is geared for some sizzling romantic moments! Concentrate on yourself in October: resolve to take up a new hobby or interest, something to look forward to when November brings work or school related challenges!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There’s a certain amount of urgency in the planetary line-up and a sense that things may have inflexible deadlines and limits. All that said; you may find that you’re tempted to coast a little. However, it’s certainly not the best time to talk your way out of doing your fair share! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 30, 35, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It may sound obvious, but there is a slight tendency to push for the untried and untested. This could range from careful decisions to practical matters. There’s certainly progress to be made in slightly adverse circumstances, but do be realistic about what can be achieved and what can’t! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 25, 33, 38, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 While there’s a distinct undercurrent for all signs, you should find that you’ll be far more resistant to it than most, if you can keep things in perspective. Small and manageable interruptions will be just that: little blips in what should be steady and reliable progress! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 21, 30, 35, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Enduring planetary mixes may well further enhance your competitive side today. There’s a sense of a need to win. All that said; the benefit of something you hear is very likely to hinge on you. A possible over-the-top response is likely to contain something very useful! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 24, 31, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s likely to be a fairly constructive day, but the chilly undercurrent will be humor-sapping. You may find that colleagues and associates will exude a no-nonsense air. It’s a day to adapt and, as much as you dislike the notion, conform to the general mood. Any attempt to introduce levity may not be well-received! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 20, 29, 36, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day to moderate certain plans and intentions, just in case. Whatever plans you make, don’t try to implement them before they’re ready. By the same token, don’t assume the worst with regard to incoming information. It may need little more than a rethink, a tweak and a slightly more positive perspective! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 26, 32, 35, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The rather driving planetary combinations could work very well for you. Rather focused aspects may endorse one specific issue to the exclusion of all others. A moment of inspiration could kick-start something back into life again, although you may need to wait for any feedback! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 12, 27, 31, 36

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A rather rigorous undercurrent may well muddle your judgment, and it may seem as though a specific situation should just be ditched. Miscommunications may be the root of the problem, but there is also the added factor that you may be a little too inclined or too eager to accept something without question! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 25, 32, 40

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s a definite push from the planets, but it is likely to be a temporary one. A new beginning could be just on the horizon and still in the very early stages, so don’t bank on anything just yet. By the same token, treat casual and/or vague assurances with a healthy degree of skepticism! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 23, 27, 33, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There’s plenty of scope to turn this day into a beneficial one, but know and stick to your limits and strengths. You’ll have the capacity to strike the right balance between ideas and action when it comes to solving practical problems. However, on the emotional front you’re more likely to get it a little wrong! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 37, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s a slightly contrary air around, thanks to a pushy vibe and you may attempt to over-compensate for this by being more cautious than usual. It is even possible that you will over- estimate what will essentially be a very minor risk. Seek advice to regain useful perspective! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 25, 28, 33, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s not a bad day, but the driving undercurrent could mask the various positives. It’s possible that you’ll feel as though others are being thoughtless or just plain tactless, but this is likely to be a more subjective impression. In addition, subtle power-struggles won’t really get you very far! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 27, 35, 42

