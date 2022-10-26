Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 26 October 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

A step in the wrong direction is better than staying on the spot all your life. — Maxwell Maltz

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Never fall out with your bread and butter. — English Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Never do anything standing that you can do sitting, or anything sitting that you can do lying down.

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Dithery influences may hinder the earlier hours and you may need to be a little more frank with regards to a specific situation or matter. That said; since the afternoon will see a definite shift towards a more outspoken vibe and you may need to choose your words carefully from that point on! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 22, 27, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Thanks to changing lunar aspects, you could feel bouts of dissatisfaction for no real reason. You may find that you’re brooding on something that you either can’t change or that shouldn’t matter. Don’t let it eat into your time, given that the slightly fretful vibe will amplify little grumbles considerably! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 18, 21, 38, 44

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The day is primed for a couple of small but positive developments. You could be on the receiving end of some welcome news. That said; any minor strokes of good luck should be acknowledged. Don’t be tempted to claim credit for something that possibly just drops in your lap! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 23, 25, 33, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Reflective and slightly somber influences in the morning will require a calmer, possibly resigned approach: perhaps a long- term plan takes a slight knock, or maybe you have a moment of doubt. However, someone’s zany or bubbly perspective later in the day may take you by surprise! Today’s Numbers: 5, 8, 14, 22, 38, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You’d do well to tread carefully when it comes to communications in the workplace. You may think you know the right answer, but you may well be jumping the gun somewhat, thanks to an effervescent vibe in the afternoon hours. In light of this, it may be best not to dispense advice too liberally! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 26, 34, 41, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The morning hours are likely to give way to a kind of wasteful afternoon, thanks to a shifting vibe. You might overspend your hard earned cash; you may commit a minor verbal blunder on the work front; or you could forget an ongoing commitment. Tread carefully from lunch onwards! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 24, 29, 33, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 While the sharp shift in the general mood shouldn’t affect you so much it will have an effect on those around you. You could find that people around you become a little unpredictable or unreliable. Inwardly you may well feel exasperated, but outwardly it is best if you appear unfazed! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 25, 31, 46, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 If you feel that maybe you’re falling a little behind on a couple of fronts, then use the morning’s more thoughtful influences to maybe draft up a workable routine. This may be about imposing a little more efficiency into your daily routine. That said; say no to any excesses this evening! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 24, 33, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There is a tendency to go overboard on the social front from the midafternoon point onwards, thanks to a shifting vibe that will perhaps usher in the Friday-feeling a little too prematurely. You may well need to resist this, especially if pressing matters have yet to be resolved! Today’s Numbers: 5, 8, 15, 22, 36, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Muddled or vague communications could cause a few minor inconveniences. Bear in mind that it’s a day to check the small print and be familiar with the details. Blasé or vague reassurances on your part could be taken as a guarantee by someone else. Watch what you say! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 21, 25, 38, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It may appear to be a rather flat day. However, lurking in the background is the prospect of incoming news with a positive slant. You may need to act before the late-afternoon on this particular issue, since a slightly irresponsible vibe is likely to move in later in the day! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 22, 37, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Given the shifting and potentially malleable vibe it’s certainly a day you can shape according to your mood. On top of that there is a chance that a slight boost in personal resources will feature at some point. Do keep an eye on your cash flow this evening, though! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 29, 33, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Hillary Clinton, Bob Hoskins, Rita Wilson, Dylan McDermott, Jaclyn Smith, Pat Sajak, Cary Elwes, Lauren Tewes

