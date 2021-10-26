These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

A step in the wrong direction is better than staying on the spot all your life. — Maxwell Maltz

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Use your enemy’s hand to catch a snake. — Persian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Never do anything standing that you can do sitting, or anything sitting that you can do lying down.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start not only with a dip in your finances, but with your usually crystal-clear judgment being rather clouded too. Temptations to overspend could mean a worrying couple of months, but the spring will offer a couple of wonderful opportunities to boost your flagging cash reserves, although you’ll need to be quick! Your finances will be stable by the summer, but emotionally you’re likely to be all over the place, which suggests that you could find yourself smitten with someone who is a rather flighty and selfish individual; a blunt friend’s no-nonsense opinion will bring you to your senses again! Opportunities for work or school based achievements in the fall will absorb a little too much of your time, but a more balanced approach should keep everyone happy!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 While a cheery holiday mood is likely to descend almost from the start, just bear in mind that a subtle either/or choice may well develop. It’s a day where you can, with a few realistic tweaks, have the best of both worlds. You may just need to identify what it is you don’t need in order to make the right choice! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 23, 27, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Your relationships in general are well-aspected. Get-togethers and social events have the capacity to be both warm and quite invigorating too. It may all depend on your ability to relinquish control a little. Ignore a slightly competitive urge to out-do someone! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 24, 39, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The day is actually brimming with potential, but it may require some initial effort on your part to develop this. An emotional connection may need a little attention in the earlier hours. If someone proves to be unreliable then there may well be a good reason why! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 30, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Today’s influences may feel a little anxious, for no good reason. Try not to react to it, because instead of dealing with a problem, you’re likely to go off on a tangent instead. Recruit help and advice if necessary: it may be that all you need is for someone to confirm that everything’s fine! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 23, 32, 35, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 While the vibe has the capacity to be both warm and reliable in general terms, it’s a day where communications have the potential to get a little interesting. A discovery or disclosure could get you thinking. Perhaps a nudge or a prompt from someone will get the ball rolling! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 20, 26, 32, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You can look forward to a fairly relaxed pace, more or less from start to finish. However, there’s a slight disinclination to get involved. If you want a bubbly, sociable environment then you may need to bear in mind the old saying: many hands make light work! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 16, 24, 30, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You are due for a good day in general terms. In addition, there may be a stress-busting moment, or something may bring a sigh of relief. Romance is on the agenda too. However, there is such a thing as being a little too restrained and/or reserved. Maybe you can afford to loosen up a little! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 23, 27, 33, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You’re likely to slip into a very relaxed mood at a point when your motivation levels will need to be a lot higher. This is not a good day to saunter through your tasks. This is a day to do your fair share. Holiday celebrations may put you in touch with an interesting character later in the day! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 14, 26, 32, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The last couple of days haven’t exactly been generous with the fun factor, but today the emphasis will be on fun and romance; it is likely to be a memorable day for all the right reasons. It’s also a good time to have a long chat with someone close if you wish to clear up a recent misunderstanding! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 30, 36, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There is a distinct chance of overdoing it or going a little too far. The fiery sun suggests that you’ll need to be realistic about your plans for the day. Don’t make careless promises, because someone could take your assurances quite seriously. Let others shape the more important decisions! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 14, 20, 29, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Today should be a little more dynamic than of late. Supportive influences may well give you the upper hand, but don’t be too pushy when it comes to an emotional issue: it’s certainly a day to give someone a little breathing space. Holiday celebrations will be infinitely warmer as a result! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 12, 25, 32, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A bubbly, chirpy vibe will settle in, thanks to benign lunar influences. A chance to catch up on harmless gossip in your social circle will ease the recent pressures. It’s certainly a day to let go of a minor gripe. A flattering or flirty comment could come just at the right time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 22, 27, 34, 48

