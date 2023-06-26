Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 26 June 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

There is no such thing as a problem without a gift for you in its hands. You seek problems because you need their gifts. — Richard Bach, from Illusions

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The beginning is the half of every action. — Greek Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

After the game, the king and the pawn go in the same box.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s not the most reliable day of the week. If possible you should avoid taking on any new practical ventures or projects, especially if they’re complicated, or appear to be quite time- consuming. Invest your energies into the things you know you can do without having to rely on others! Today’s Numbers: 5, 7, 12, 21, 30, 49

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Incoming information could quite possibly cause you one or two headaches during the first part of the day. It may be best to delay any important discussions until the afternoon at least, since you may end up causing a slight rift with someone whose opinion and support will prove to be useful! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 25, 27, 35, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The general vibe may create a slightly fractious atmosphere, and a communication problem in the background is not likely to support team-work. Working independently, wherever you can, will help minimize this underlying stress and will help you feel more in control! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 14, 26, 38, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 An unexpected second-chance regarding an unresolved issue may well crop up. Unfortunately, the timing may be slightly off, thanks to a rather self-reflective vibe, which could have you over-thinking certain matters. In addition, you may need to resist a bossy approach! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 20, 32, 36, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It could be a day where you need to claim a little breathing space, but be careful how you request this. Your natural inclination may be to just take off or do your own thing without reference to anyone or anything else. Think twice: it’s not a day to test the unofficial rules or tacit agreements! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 37, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s a trace of stagnation in the planetary line-up. Something very specific may even grind to a complete halt. The area that may be affected is the one involving day-to-day interactions. A tendency to try and keep all your options open certainly won’t help. It’s a day to be a little more decisive! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 22, 26, 34, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a day where you may well behave a little out of character, thanks to a marginally restrictive vibe. This could impact – albeit in a minor way – on work/career matters. However, there is a small chance that you could inadvertently give away a one- off opportunity without realizing it! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 25, 38, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Given the rather grumbling vibe this is a day where you’re not likely to win over any poor or unworkable attitudes and approaches, especially when it comes to practical matters. Sometimes there are days where it’s best to take a step back and leave something for another time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 26, 35, 41, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a day where you may be more inclined than usual to dismiss minor concerns, even if you have any overdue matters that need your attention. However, this approach isn’t likely to serve you well, especially when the obstructive vibe fades a little. You certainly need to be seen to be doing as much as is possible! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 24, 32, 36, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You’re likely to feel a little torn when it comes to a vague or as yet undeveloped either/or choice. On the one hand you may feel obliged to resolve this as quickly as possible; on the other, you may sense quite strongly that the timing is far from perfect. As with others, postpone what you can! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 34, 41, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It is possible, thanks to a rather griping vibe, that you will feel unappreciated by someone close. This is very likely to be down to a simple miscommunication. It’s perhaps best not to assume the worst before anything has been confirmed. Try not to react to things that haven’t yet occurred! Today’s Numbers: 5, 16, 18, 26, 39, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Although the overriding vibe is less-than-positive it’s still likely to be a useful day. Second chances should be taken, especially if it means catching up or correcting a very recent error. A bit of unwelcome news could give way to some fraught moments, but this too could work out in your favor! Today’s Numbers: 1, 15, 24, 31, 43, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Derek Jeter, Chris O”Donnell, Harriet Wheeler, Chris Isaak, Chris O”Donnell, Greg LeMond, Chris O”Donnell, Eleanor Parker, Pearl S. Buck, Peter Lorre

