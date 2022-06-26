These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 26 June 2022.

There is no such thing as a problem without a gift for you in its hands. You seek problems because you need their gifts. — Richard Bach, from Illusions

Forget injuries, never forget kindnesses. — Chinese Proverb

After the game, the king and the pawn go in the same box.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There’s a slight tendency to bulldoze your way through the day. That said; it’s possible that someone who’s overly sensitive may need a more delicate approach. If you find that work matters are drifting, then you may need to demonstrate a little give-and-take. Either way, you’re best counting to ten! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 24, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where hearty influences are likely to create a slightly careless and carefree vibe. If you hear a quiet voice in your ear – whether literal or metaphorical – do try to heed the advice. One set of issues shouldn’t just be ditched so you can get started on another course of action! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 26, 34, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 On a day that requires capability, efficiency and good organization is the day where you are most likely to misjudge, get it wrong, and get behind schedule. Humor is the best way to deal with what will be an unpredictable day; no one expects you to be one hundred percent perfect! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 22, 25, 38, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Thanks to rather vigorous influences you are likely to leave a lot of things in the air by the end of the day, if you’re not careful. Intricate or complicated matters may irritate you, especially if they drag on too long. Practical/material matters may be subject to avoidable errors. Avoid sloppy thinking! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 39, 41, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It may well appear to be a perfect day; however, the key word is ‘appear’ since there’s a rather happy-go-lucky vibe. A lucky break may well lift your spirits, but don’t rely on any more repeated breaks when it comes to a work-based matter. It may be a question of rolling up your sleeves! Today’s Numbers: 3, 13, 18, 32, 37, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A string of lively influences may well affect your sense of self discipline. Tackling any major assignments or deadlines should be your main priority. If you do leave things for another day, then you’re likely to be faced with a huge backlog to clear and really pressing time-limits to observe! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 25, 31, 35, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a day that may well require a whole different set of tactics to your usual fare. Overly exuberant influences will need to be counterbalanced with straightforward common-sense. In addition, being seen to be a little more humble may well bring about a warmer and supportive vibe! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 15, 21, 30, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Communications could go a little off-beam from the start. Misunderstandings are almost inevitable. However, these irritating mistakes may offer a slight advantage, in that they’ll offer levels of insight that may well be useful later in the week. Do make a quiet note of anything you deem significant! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 27, 33, 37, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a day where you may feel subtly encouraged to follow a slightly unconventional course of action. This will be down to a string of misguiding influences, which you may need to resist, because when this slightly rebellious streak fades, you could find that you have to spend time just to reverse certain actions! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 20, 26, 34, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a fairly good day, if you can side-step a slight tendency to invest all your time and energy in one specific area or activity that is perhaps not worth all your attention. Try to branch out a little; do something different. If something seems to be too involved then put it on hold for a while! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 29, 35, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Over-the-top influences suggest that you might be a little too concerned with the material side of life at the expense of something that has a greater value. Don’t look for quick and easy solutions to complicated matters. It’s a day where just pausing to think for a minute could make a difference later in the week! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 25, 32, 36, 40

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The planetary vibe may be a little misguiding. The emphasis may revolve around information that you can’t yet act upon. Don’t worry; tomorrow is a much better day for putting words into action. That said; today will still be useful for getting your priorities straight! Today’s Numbers: 1, 13, 21, 28, 38, 42

Derek Jeter, Chris O”Donnell, Harriet Wheeler, Chris Isaak, Chris O”Donnell, Greg LeMond, Chris O”Donnell, Eleanor Parker, Pearl S. Buck, Peter Lorre

