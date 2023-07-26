Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 26 July 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Difficulties are meant to rouse, not discourage. The human spirit is to grow strong by conflict. — William Ellery Channing

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The eyes believe themselves; the ears believe other people. — German Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Reviewing the old and deducing the new makes a teacher.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The general vibe is likely to improve as the hours progress, although you may develop a slight tendency towards exaggerating or overstating the case in order to get your own way. While you may feel okay about this now it’s possible that you’ll have a pang of regret at a later point! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 21, 30, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The general vibe will shift quite sharply around the evening time, although you may not notice. The tactics and approaches that seem to work well in the AM hours may not be at all useful later on. Your one fault is that you’re likely to be a little too outspoken and a little too dismissive of others! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 23, 28, 37

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 An excellent sun/moon mix suggests that you’ll be in a stronger position to meet various work-based challenges that might come your way. A little bit of caution wouldn’t go amiss though, since luck is on your side, but it will dry up after lunch. Do remember to take it easy this evening or you wear yourself out! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 36, 41, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You should experience a complete reversal of the recent heavy mood when it comes to work-related matters. Feelings of general satisfaction will replace that nagging unease or sense of pressure. It’s also possible that you’ll get overdue thanks for something which you thought was forgotten! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 19, 22, 36, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The moon in Aries should inject a fair amount of oomph into the evening. It may well pay off to keep firmly on track and on course in the daytime, since fun will be back on the agenda after office hours. In addition; it may be that some attention comes your way from a rather surprising individual! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 21, 30, 37, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The Jupiter/moon mix may have you hesitating over a specific or ongoing matter. It’s possible that you not be comfortable with adopting a more dynamic, pushier approach. Unfortunately, it’s a day where gentler tactics are less likely to work, especially after lunchtime! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 21, 36, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You have perhaps kept your attention firmly fixed on career matters, deadlines, and work-based commitments. Today, though, the shifting planetary vibe is likely to switch the emphasis to romance. A miscommunication may need to be explained and a decision may be on the cards! Today’s Numbers: 9, 10, 17, 28, 34, 40

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Watch what you say. The wrong thing could just slip out for no apparent reason, causing slight discord. A possible misunderstanding in romance is likely. There’s little point in dwelling on root causes. It’s just one of those slightly clumsy days, bringing little glitches that you can’t avoid! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 23, 27, 38, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The general vibe is likely to become sunnier and bubblier. That said; it’s a day where you could be easily sidetracked and not think things through fully. It may be that impulsive responses will override more thoughtful ones. There’s a trace of absent-mindedness to watch out for too! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 39, 43, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day where a pushier vibe may well shift your perspective in a beneficial way, although you may not have the requisite drive or energy to take full advantage of this shift. Wait for a few more days for another push in the right direction. In addition; it’s possible that admission will take you by surprise! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 22, 25, 34, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s possible that you could feel slightly restless, thanks to a piece of information that either comes in at the last minute or is incomplete. Give yourself time to work through all the possible stumbling blocks, since there is a strong chance that you’ll be unable to recognize a poor deal at first glance! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 20, 26, 35, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A shifting vibe may well erode common sense slightly. It’ll be no bad thing to be a little skeptical of something that sounds too good to be true. If you feel even slightly doubtful about a decision or suggestion, then chances are you’re being swayed by some smooth talk. Don’t be pressured into giving in! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 28, 32, 41

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Kate Beckinsale, Helen Mirren, Jeremy Piven, Mick Jagger, Blake Edwards, Sandra Bullock, Kevin Spacey

